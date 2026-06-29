Six players have landed a perfect 20 votes in Round 17, with the full round between Origin 2 and 3 allowing for plenty of changes to the overall leaderboard in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.
Haumole Olakau'atu is the most notable of the players at the top scoring 20, moving into second place and regaining his Origin spot on the back of a barnstorming performance against the Melbourne Storm.
Herbie Farnworth and Naufahy Whyte are also into the top ten with scores of 20, with this being the first time Whyte has cracked the top ten all year.
Simi Sasagi, Jason Taumalolo and Stephen Crichton were also unanimously voted as man of the match by our panel, while the other two games saw Tallis Duncan, Cameron Murray, Greg Marzhew, Dominic Young and Dane Gagai named as the best by at least one judge.
Dylan Edwards, playing in Penrith's loss to the Cowboys, did enough to hang onto a slender lead at the top of the overall leaderboard ahead of Olakau'atu, while Scott Drinkwater's 13 votes moves him back aheadof Nathan Cleary, with James Tedesco rounding out the top five.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are all the Round 17 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Tallis Duncan
|Cameron Murray
|Tallis Duncan
|Tallis Duncan
|4
|Cameron Murray
|Tallis Duncan
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|3
|Cody Walker
|Jye Gray
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|2
|Brandon Smith
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jye Gray
|1
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Dylan Walker
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Jethro Rinakama
|Jethro Rinakama
|Leo Thompson
|Leo Thompson
|3
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|Jethro Rinakama
|2
|Josh Curran
|Leo Thompson
|Jethro Rinakama
|Josh Curran
|1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Josh Curran
|Max King
|Phillip Sami
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|4
|Payne Haas
|James Tedesco
|Payne Haas
|James Tedesco
|3
|James Tedesco
|Tom Duffy
|Hugo Savala
|Siua Wong
|2
|Billy Smith
|Siua Wong
|Billy Burns
|Billy Smith
|1
|Siua Wong
|Billy Smith
|Siua Wong
|Tom Duffy
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|3
|Te Maire Martin
|Te Maire Martin
|Te Maire Martin
|Jack Bostock
|2
|Mitchell Barnett
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Te Maire Martin
|1
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Mitchell Barnett
|Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|4
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Jeremiah Nanai
|3
|Scott Drinkwater
|Dylan Edwards
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Braidon Burns
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Tom Chester
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|4
|Nathan Brown
|Nathan Brown
|Nathan Brown
|Nathan Brown
|3
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Tom Trbojevic
|Jake Simpkin
|Taniela Paseka
|2
|Jake Simpkin
|Jake Simpkin
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tolutau Koula
|Taniela Paseka
|Jason Saab
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|4
|Xavier Savage
|Ethan Strange
|Xavier Savage
|Xavier Savage
|3
|Ethan Strange
|Toby Couchman
|Toby Couchman
|Ethan Strange
|2
|Toby Couchman
|Hamish Stewart
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Hamish Stewart
|Joseph Tapine
|Hamish Stewart
|Joseph Tapine
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Dominic Young
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Dominic Young
|Dylan Lucas
|Greg Marzhew
|Bradman Best
|3
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Bradman Best
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Bradman Best
|Kalyn Ponga
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Kalyn Ponga
|Adam Doueihi
Top ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Dylan
Edwards
|8
|155
|2
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|20
|151
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|13
|148
|4
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|146
|5
|James
Tedesco
|11
|140
|6
|Jackson
Ford
|0
|121
|7
|Herbie
Farnworth
|20
|115
|8
|Tolutau
Koula
|1
|111
|8
|Naufahu
Whyte
|20
|111
|10
|Harry
Grant
|0
|102