It's the road trip. The atmosphere. The chance to spend a weekend with mates or family surrounded by thousands of passionate sports fans.

That's exactly what the Townsville 500 delivers.

From July 10-12, Townsville comes alive with three days of Supercars racing, entertainment and family fun, transforming the city into one of Australia's biggest sporting festivals.

Even if motorsport isn't your first love, there's plenty that league fans can appreciate.

1. It's a sporting festival, not just a race

Think Magic Round.

One game might be the reason you book the trip, but it's everything happening around it that makes the weekend memorable.

The Townsville 500 follows the same formula.

Away from the racing, fans can experience the NTI Transporter Parade, the Track to Town festival, the Palmer Street Party, driver signing sessions, Summernats burnouts and Saturday night's Pro Bull Riding.

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There's always something happening, whether the cars are on track or not.

2. The atmosphere is what makes it

League fans know nothing beats a packed stadium before kick-off.

The Townsville 500 delivers that same energy across an entire street circuit.

Fans can move between viewing areas, grab food and drinks, explore the entertainment precincts and soak up the atmosphere across three action-packed days.

It's less like attending a single sporting event and more like spending an entire weekend immersed in one.

3. You get closer to the action than almost any other sport

Imagine being able to wander through the sheds before an NRL game.

That's about as close as the Townsville 500 gets.

A Paddock Pass gives fans behind-the-scenes access as teams prepare their cars, while the Track to Town event features signing sessions with every Supercars driver.

It's a level of access sports fans rarely get to experience.

4. It's a great option for the whole family

Big sporting events can quickly become expensive.

The Townsville 500 helps ease the cost, with kids aged 12 and under receiving free General Admission with a paying adult.

Add in plenty of food options, entertainment and activities across the weekend, and it's an event that caters for far more than just diehard motorsport fans.

5. Every sports fan deserves a bucket-list weekend

League supporters are no strangers to travelling for a great sporting experience.

Whether it's Magic Round, State of Origin or following your team on the road, some weekends become lifelong memories.

The Townsville 500 offers another reason to pack the bags, combining world-class racing with entertainment, great food and North Queensland's tropical winter weather.

With General Admission tickets from just $45 per day, plus Grandstand seating, Paddock Passes and travel packages available, it's shaping as one of Australia's biggest sporting weekends this July.

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