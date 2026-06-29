Riley Price, the son of legend Canterbury Bulldog and New Zealand Warrior Steve, has confirmed he will join the Auckland-based club effective immediately.

Price grew up in Auckland, with his father signing for the Warriors in 2005 when he was just three years of age, playing 91 games for the club until he hung up the boots at the end of 2009.

The now 25-year-old son is staking out his own NRL career, and while he hasn't found a great number of appearances as yet, the Warriors may be his best bet to land minutes after signing a deal that will see him as part of the development list this year, before moving into the Top 30 for 2027 and 2028.

An impressive junior talent who hasn't quite hit his stride in the NRL, Price has managed just three NRL games, the first two of those coming for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2023, and the other for the Penrith Panthers in 2025.

He wasn't offered a new deal by the Panthers at the end of 2025 though and has since been at the Dolphins on a pathways deal where he has been impressive in the QLD Cup, scoring 4 tries in 11 games and running for almost 100 metres per contest.

“It's exciting for us having Riley back at the club he knows so well from his time living in Auckland when his father was here,” Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said.

“Riley has tasted NRL football and gained a lot of experience playing in the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup. He has terrific footballing pedigree through his father and will bring a lot to our squad with his professional attitude and work ethic.

“It's also a thrill seeing the next generation coming through with yet another son of one of our former players joining the club.”

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Price has a grand total of 81 games across the QLD Cup and NSW Cup, having made his debut at that level with the Townsville Blackhawks in 2021 when he was working through the Cowboys system.

The Hurstville-born middle forward will likely line up in the NSW Cup for the remainder of the year, but adds depth to a Warriors' engine room which will be without Jackson Ford for likely the remainder of the year after his pectoral muscle injury.