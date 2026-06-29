Former St George Illawarra Dragons star Junior Amone has been given the green light to return to playing rugby league and will link up with the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup.

The Seagulls are the feeder side for the Brisbane Broncos, indicating a near return to the NRL after narrowly missing jail time for an incident in Wollongong in 2022.

Amone had his NRL contract at the Red V torn up, but a developing path for him to make a return to the NRL has surfaced with the Courier Mail reporting he will make the move to Queensland to reignite his NRL dream.

The Tongan international hasn't played in the NRL since 2023 but showcased plenty of talent alongside a star group of local juniors, including Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan.

The Seagulls won the race to Amone's signature after a cluster of Queensland teams were searching for his services, but opted with Wynnum-Manly because of the connection he developed with head coach Mathew Head when they were at the Dragons.

Head was the assistant coach at the joint venture under Anthony Griffin, where Amone played 54 matches in the Red V before he was stood down.

With a lethal right foot step, immense ball-playing vision and running game, Amone may find himself in an NRL system sooner rather than later after a small sample size of games in the NRL.

The 24-year-old has played three Tests for Tonga, all throughout the 2022 international window, and has the chance to regain his spot in the side for their upcoming World Cup campaign in October.

Loading matchup…

Amone could make his return as early as this weekend after being given the green light by the Queensland Rugby League head honchos.

He made his return to the 13-man code playing local footy for the Western Suburbs Devils in Wollongong earlier this month, but will pack his bags and make the move north to reignite his NRL career.