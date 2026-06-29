NSW Blues head coach Laurie Daley has explained his changes for State of Origin Game 3, revealing Brian To'o was dropped in a bid to have different aerial threats.

The Blues coach, who has made plenty of eyebrow-raising and head-scratching decisions throughout the series, added to them on Sunday evening when he confirmed Penrith Panthers Origin stalwart Brian To'o had been axed for the series decider.

Jack Bostock, who sat on the bench during Game 2, will make his debut on the wing, while Tolutau Koula has been dropped to the bench, and Kotoni Staggs axed entirely, for Stephen Crichton and Bradman Best to form a new-look centre duo.

It gives the Blues a very different-looking back five, and Daley said the move for Bostock to play comes from a position of wanting to maximise their ability off kicks.

“It's not so much tall that we were looking at. We were looking at maybe a different option with the ball in the air to attack with,” Daley said on Monday morning.

“Today's game, with the kick, there's so many more contested possessions. So you've got to be able to get off the ground, catch the ball and make it a contest.

“Bizza gives us something different to what Jack will give us but we just think for this game three that's the way we're going to go.”

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To'o has had an uncharacteristically poor start to the Origin series, making a number of errors at both ends of the park, and ultimately paid for it with his spot.

His greatest weapon - his running out of his own end - may not be missed all that much in Origin 3 given Bostock is averaging 160 metres per game across 8 appearances for the Dolphins so far this year.

Bostock's aerial threat also doesn't need to be introduced, and he will look to go toe-to-toe with Queensland's wingers Selwyn Cobbo and Jojo Fifita who both had excellent performances in Game 2 as the Maroons won by 20 points at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to set up a live decider.

Daley also why he recalled Stephen Crichton, who missed Game 2 with injury, and Bradman Best.

“Obviously we've gotta get it right,” he said.

“Just with Critta coming back into the side, he was disappointed he missed out in game two through injury. Marto's had four games back through injury and he brings that experience and he's used to playing with Nathan.

“And then with Jack, it was exciting to give him the phone call and let him know that he's in the team. He's very good in the air, carries the ball strongly.

“Bradman has been there and done it before.

“For those four guys to get the opportunity is exciting obviously disappointing for the guys we had to leave out, but they're the tough decisions you have to make.”

The Blues have also axed Dylan Lucas, with Liam Martin returning to the run-on side.

Martin has had just four games back from injury, but is an experienced Origin campaigner, and Daley said it would be about getting the best out of him.

“We've just gotta get the best out of Liam and if that's 50 minutes, it's 50 minutes and if it's 80 minutes, it's 80 minutes,” Daley said.

On the bench, Daley has confirmed Haumole Olakau'atu and Blayke Brailey will return in place of Victor Radley and Apisai Koroisau.

The coach suggested he is yet to finalise his run-on side though, with calls on potentially whether Olakau'atu, as well as Cameron Murray, starts or not to be made later this week.

“We've just gotta get the best out of Liam and if that's 50 minutes, it's 50 minutes and if it's 80 minutes, it's 80 minutes,” Daley said.

“Certainly will leave it open to make some late changes. I haven't locked it in or out ... we'll just wait and see how the week unfolds.”

The changes have continued the wave of criticism for Daley, who has struggled throughout his two stints in charge of the Blues, and could cough up a Game 1 lead for the second year in a row if he can't find a way to win a Suncorp Stadium decider.

While Daley refused to reveal whether he would coach on next year, he admitted he understood where the criticism was coming from.

“I think any time you're gonna cop any criticism in this role, I totally get it and totally understand,” the Blues coach said.

“No one enjoys criticism, but I understand that it comes and it happens. I'll touch on some of the commentary around that after game three - but to have support is great, because everyone needs it at times.

“To receive support is always great, because it's a lonely space at times. To have people supporting you and being in your corner, gives you confidence and strong belief and you know you've got people behind you, which is good to know.

“A lot of our ex-players are supporting us and we know there's a lot of support from the state behind us and our players feel that and know that.”