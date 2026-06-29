The NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squads for Game 3 of the State of Origin series to be played in Brisbane.

The Blues have made a number of changes for the decider after losing in Melbourne by 20 points.

Laurie Daley has gone with a new-look back five, with Jack Bostock promoted to the wing, and both Stephen Crichton and Bradman Best called into the side. Brian To'o has been sensationally dropped, while Kotoni Staggs also misses out, with Tolutau Koula dropping back to the bench.

Mitchell Moses remains in the halves alongside Nathan Cleary, while Liam Martin is called into the second-row for Dylan Lucas. On the bench, Blayke Brailey returns for Apisai Koroisau, while Haumole Olakau'atu returns for Victor Radley, who remains 20th man.

For Queensland, Billy Slater has made three changes, with Patrick Carrigan, Jeremiah Nanai and Corey Horsburgh all coming into the side. Lindsay Collins (concussion), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Heilum Luki miss out.

Queensland have not yet named their line-up, so the following is a best guess based on the 20-man squad that was announced on Monday morning.

QLD vs NSW Team Lists: Round 3