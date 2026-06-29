The NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squads for Game 3 of the State of Origin series to be played in Brisbane.

The Blues have made a number of changes for the decider after losing in Melbourne by 20 points.

Laurie Daley has gone with a new-look back five, with Jack Bostock promoted to the wing, and both Stephen Crichton and Bradman Best called into the side. Brian To'o has been sensationally dropped, while Kotoni Staggs also misses out, with Tolutau Koula dropping back to the bench.

Mitchell Moses remains in the halves alongside Nathan Cleary, while Liam Martin is called into the second-row for Dylan Lucas. On the bench, Blayke Brailey returns for Apisai Koroisau, while Haumole Olakau'atu returns for Victor Radley, who remains 20th man.

For Queensland, Billy Slater has made three changes, with Patrick Carrigan, Jeremiah Nanai and Corey Horsburgh all coming into the side. Lindsay Collins (concussion), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Heilum Luki miss out.

Queensland have not yet named their line-up, so the following is a best guess based on the 20-man squad that was announced on Monday morning.

QLD vs NSW Team Lists: Round 3

 2026-07-08T10:05:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
QLD   
 2026-07-08T10:05:00Z 
   NSW
    #ORIGIN
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
3 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
4 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Tom FleglerTom Flegler
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Max PlathMax Plath
15 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
16 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
17 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
18 Reece WalshReece Walsh
19 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
 RESERVES
20 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Jack BostockJack Bostock 2
Bradman BestBradman Best 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase 5
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Payne HaasPayne Haas 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Liam MartinLiam Martin 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 14
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 15
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 16
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 17
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 18
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 19
 RESERVES
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 20