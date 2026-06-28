Wests Tigers star Taylan May is facing season-ending surgery after he suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in his side's loss to the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

May has already been out for two stints on the sidelines for the same right shoulder injury, but avoided surgery to remain in the hunt for the Tigers' first finals series since 2011.

The 24-year-old lasted only a quarter of the match against the Knights before the trainers rushed to his side to investigate his complaint.

“They are calling for some strapping on his shoulder ... he might have popped that out,” Phil Gould said on Nine commentary.

After word came from sideline commentary Marlee Silva confirming to be the same shoulder issue May has been dealing with, Andrew Johns put the red line through him for the rest of the season.

“The way he is holding it and with his previous injuries that looks like it will be a reconstruction. His season will be over,” Johns said.

May was replaced by rising star Heamasi Makasini on the left edge midway through the half.

May originally subluxed his shoulder in Round 2, then a Magic Round clash with Manly in Round 11 re-aggravated the issue. He returned after avoiding surgery before his fate was sealed in the Hunter, and is likely to have played his last game of the season.

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With the chance of injury occurrence skyrocketing after each dislocation, May and the Tigers will need to bite the bullet and undergo the knife to avoid further damage.

The Knights were able to hold on for a gritty 12-6 win in front of their local fans, with a Bradman Best run-away try marking the difference between the two sides.

The Tigers will travel to Kogarah to face the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday, while the Knights host the Dolphins on Sunday.