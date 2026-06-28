Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has spoken on the arrival of Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs outside back Bronson Xerri.

A deal is all but confirmed, with Xerri having reportedly signed a three-year-deal with the club, as per the Daily Telegraph, but the Storm want him as soon as possible.

The Bulldogs have granted the 25-year-old permission to negotiate for his immediate future after falling down the pecking order in Belmore.

Xerri was dropped from the side following their season opener in Las Vegas, and since then has been in and out of the starting side.

The Storm is keen to have him make the move south before June 30, with Bellamy giving an update on the situation.

The veteran coach was asked following his side's loss to Manly if the club is close to striking a deal, while also being asked where negotiations have stood with Oryn Keeley, a prospect the Storm was reportedly linked to.

“We'd love to get a couple of new players in to bolster our depth,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“I'm not quite sure what's happening with both those guys or any other guys for that matter. Obviously June 30 is not far away ... hopefully in the next couple of days we'll find out.” Bellamy is keen for Xerri to make the switch to help release some of the pressure their injury toll has brought on the club. It would be a great opportunity for Xerri to rejuvenate his career and make a fresh start in a system that has proven to bring the best out of its players.

“Yeah (it's exciting), if we can get him. I'm not quite sure, anything can happen, I've been concentrating on this week,” Bellamy said.

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“But it'll be good if we can get a player or two for the rest of the year, it's been a horror injury toll.

“If we don't get them, we've got to get back up and be more consistent. This afternoon, I'm not sure why we couldn't do in the first half what we did in the second half.”

The Storm will need to win most of their remaining games to keep in touch with the Top 8 after a poor start to their campaign saw them sit at the bottom of the ladder.

The club now sits in 12th position with seven wins and nine losses after mid-season momentum got them back on track.

They will have the luxury of a bye next weekend before hosting the Gold Coast Titans on July 12.