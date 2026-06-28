The Brisbane Broncos are set to welcome back Deine Mariner for a shock comeback after a frightening encounter with compartment syndrome in his thigh.

Mariner underwent five surgeries in May, deemed to be limb-saving, and was facing a lengthy stint for the rest of the season.

Despite the nature of the surgeries, Broncos coach Michael Maguire has confirmed he is firming for a return eight weeks after the procedures, as per reports from the Courier Mail.

“We get quite a few of them back,” Maguire said.

“Billy, Deine and Patty are all chances to return.

“Credit to the medical staff with ‘Deino'. They've looked after him really well, as they always do.

“He'll be able to come back when the time is right, which I think should be next week.”

The Broncos face an uphill battle to keep in touch with the Top 8, and must win almost all of their remaining matches to feature in September.

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They've been dealt a horror injury toll in their title defence season, stretching their depth to its limits, resulting in their five wins and 10 losses in 2026.

Despite troops returning for their upcoming Sharks clash, they've yet to hit the heights they set last year with their 2026 campaign on life support.

Billy Walters suffered an ACL injury in the finals run last year, and the Red Hill-based club has missed his spark and deception from dummy half, marking his return as a welcome addition to their side.

It is a massive boost to have Walters and Patrick Carrigan return from their respective injuries, although the latter may be injected straight into the Origin arena for a Maroons call-up.

“Carrigan hasn't been fully ticked off yet, but he's committed, and that's what we see in this group,” Maguire said.

“They are committed to getting themselves on the field and playing together.

“If "Patty" does come back, it will be one hell of an effort.

“He knows his body better than anyone and we've got really good medical staff.

“They won't take any risks with him. It's not 100 per cent, but it's a possibility.”

The Broncos dropped another crucial match on the weekend, being on the wrong end of a 24-18 scoreline against the Sydney Roosters on Friday.

The Cronulla Sharks will make the trip to Brisbane for their next clash on July 4.