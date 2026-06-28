The Dolphins' premiership credentials have taken a massive hit with the club confirming star halfback Isaiya Katoa is booked for surgery after scans revealed he fractured his wrist against the Warriors.

The initial diagnosis was a wrist dislocation, but the injury requires more treatment, with fears he could be facing a while on the sidelines.

The club did not reveal an injury timeline, but NRL Physio says injuries of this kind can fall within the 4-8 week recovery period, but yet to be confirmed officially.

It is a massive blow to the Dolphins' premiership raid, who have won eight games in a row and are priming for a maiden finals berth, only four seasons after entering the competition in 2023.

Gun utility Brad Schenider will most likely be the player to step up in Katoa's position while he is absent on the sidelines, and has done a job in the halves at a quality rate.

The Tongan international left the field after only 12 minutes in their top of the table clash against the Warriors in Brisbane.

Katoa was also in selection conversations for a spot in the NSW Blues State of Origin side, which is set to be named on Sunday night.

Co-skipper Tom Gilbert also remains sidelined with a throat injury and has yet to be provided with a return date to the NRL paddock.

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The Dolphins sit in third position on the ladder, with 12 wins and five losses.

They will travel to the Hunter to face the Newcastle Knights on July 5, which shapes up as a blockbuster clash.