Melbourne Storm have pulled off one of the more compelling transfer market moves of the season.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Bronson Xerri is set to sign a three-year deal with the Storm and end a spirited recruitment battle with the Parramatta Eels.

Xerri, 25, was granted permission by the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs earlier this week to exit his contract ahead of the 2027 season.

The centre wasted little time in making his decision, phoning Eels coach Jason Ryles to let him know personally before confirming his commitment to Craig Bellamy.

It is a significant acquisition for Melbourne, given its disruptive start to the 2026 season with the Lomax saga, losing streak and the news about Bellamy's neurodegenerative disorder, which was reported in April.

For Xerri, the move represents the latest chapter in one of the NRL's turbulent careers.

He was given a career lifeline by the Bulldogs, signing him for two years as he looked to resurrect his career.

Xerri went on to play 19 games in 2024 and helped the Bulldogs return to the finals and qualify in the top four just last season.

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His 2026 season, however, has been inconsistent.

After being left out of the Vegas side against the Dragons, Xerri was forced into an honest assessment of his attitude and effort, eventually returning to the team and delivering a standout performance against the Penrith Panthers.

He finished the game in round 7 with 158 running metres, a try assist and four tackle busts.

Landing an outside back of Xerri's demonstrated ability gives the Storm a meaningful boost as they plan for 2027 and beyond.

The centre will join Jamayne Isaako as the other backline player to boost the Storm's starting back five.