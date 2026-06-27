The last win the Brisbane Broncos had this season was in round 8, when they defeated the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 32-12.

That was in April, one day before ANZAC Day, and since then, the Broncos have lost seven games in a row.

Friday night against the Sydney Roosters saw a 24-18 loss in front of their home fans, and their title-defence chances are getting slimmer each game they play.

Brisbane led the game at halftime 16-12 with a very anticipated second half from both sides.

Sam Walker responded to the deficit, leading the second-half performance for his side and continuing to keep the Roosters in the top four.

The halfback scored in the 60th minute, before he converted the 70th-minute penalty goal, which extended the Roosters' lead to 24-16.

Against the Broncos, he also made two linebreaks, forced two goal-line drop-outs and kicked four goals out of five as the Roosters scored 18 points to the Broncos' 0 in the second half to make the comeback.

If the Broncos look to make a run for the premiership, similarly to their success last season, they will need to win eight of their last nine to play finals in September.

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The Broncos were in the headlines this week, with reports suggesting they would release the NSW Blues front-rower Payne Haas to the South Sydney Rabbitohs before June 30, the mid-season transfer deadline.

When Payne Haas, who was the captain against the Roosters on Friday night, was directly asked about the rumour, he responded with an expletive.

"It's BS," Haas said in the press conference after their loss.

"There's no way I would ever let that happen, mate. I love this group, and I'm committed to this group this year. These guys are my brothers.

"It's a bit of BS, and I don't know how that came about, but I'm fully committed to the Broncos and doing my part here before I leave."

Michael Maguire continues to believe in his side despite their losing streak and was pleased with his side's effort.

A reporter suggested the club have an 'uphill battle' ahead, to which the Broncos coach shut down straight away.

"I wouldn't say it's an uphill battle with the team I've got," Maguire said.

"People can say whatever they like to be truthfully honest.

"The belief I have in this group and the journey that I've had with this group, it's a great group.

"If if you fight like that, well, we'll let that do the talking."

Maguire also denied that they'll be promoting younger players into the side, saying it's all about winning, as another reporter hinted at switching the club's direction.

"You obviously weren't listening to what I just said there before," Maguire said.

"I'm going to continually pick the players that I believe can make us win.

"I get it's a valid question, and I understand that, but they also know it's a Broncos jersey, you know, and they compete.

"I mean, it's doable. So why not?"

The Roosters knew they had to respond in the second half with more possession of the ball, and Trent Robinson discussed the talk he had with his side at half-time.

The Roosters struggled in the first half, completing their sets at 63 per cent and having nine errors to the Broncos' four.

"There was a part of the defensive line we could control, and we felt like we didn't get what we wanted in the first half," he said.

"We spoke about it at half-time, and I love the mentality they adjusted at half-time.

"It wasn't completely pretty, but I felt we controlled the second half with our mentality and simplicity."

The Broncos play the Sharks in round 18; meanwhile, the Roosters have the bye before they play the Eels in round 19.