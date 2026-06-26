The debate around the future of State of Origin coaching continues to heat up, with former NSW Blues forward Ryan Hoffman and veteran half Chad Townsend discussing who could succeed Laurie Daley.

While Daley remains at the helm of the Blues with his contract ending at the end of next year, talks of an early departure have been circulating, leading Hoffman and Townsend to weigh up other options.

Townsend suggested New South Wales should consider injecting more star power into its representative setup, backing rugby league royalty Andrew and Matthew Johns as potential coaching options after Matty Johns stated he would help Andrew coach.

“It's time for New South Wales to get some aura in the coaching staff,” Townsend said on Zero Tackle's 'The Boardroom' podcast.

“Like, look, I love Loz. I know that you do too. He's had a fantastic career as a player, but if you get Andrew and Matty Johns involved in the coaching staff, like wow, man. Come on. That's incredible.”

The suggestion was met with intrigue by the former Blues and Melbourne Storm forward, who believes both Johns brothers would have plenty to offer at the Origin level.

Hoffman pointed to Andrew Johns' previous involvement in the Blues environment and his lifelong passion for the representative arena.

“Joey was involved in Origin when I was playing, and yeah, he loves it. He lives and breathes it. And I do not doubt that he could,” Hoffman said.

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He also highlighted Matthew Johns' longstanding involvement in coaching and player development, particularly during Melbourne's rise to powerhouse status in the early 2000s.

“Matty Johns used to help out with a lot of skill stuff with the Storm in the early 2000s. So I spent a lot of time with Matty,” he said.

“Those guys know Rugby League, and they have been watching rugby league very closely for a very long time, and they would be seriously considered for the role, I'd imagine.”

Despite discussing potential additions to the Blues' setup, Hoffman stressed any decisions surrounding the coaching staff should remain in Daley's hands.

“I hope Laurie Daley, whatever decision he makes, he gets to make rather than someone pushing him in a certain direction,” he stated.

The former Blue also identified a number of emerging coaching candidates who have been gaining strong reputations behind the scenes.

“There's been a lot of raps about Boyd Cordner and Brett White and Matt King,” Hoffman stated.

“I know these guys haven't coached club football, but they're very well involved in club football. Matty King has been an assistant coach in the State of Origin for a very long time.

“Those guys could be an option as well because what they do have is that touch with the modern game. They do have the touch with the modern player.”

The conversation then turned to Queensland and what the Maroons' succession plan may look like should Billy Slater eventually pursue an NRL coaching opportunity.

Although Slater has played down suggestions he could one day replace Craig Bellamy to Hoffman himself, the prospect remains a frequent talking point given his success in representative football and strong standing within the Storm organisation.

Townsend believes former Queensland representative Ben Te'o would be among the leading contenders if the role became available.

“I mean, at the moment, you know, someone like Ben Te'o, obviously, he doesn't have an NRL side at the moment, but was a big part of the Broncos Premiership win last year with his defensive systems and obviously, in there helping Bill at the moment. I think he's someone who could step up and take on the role,” Townsend suggested.

Former Maroons hooker Matt Ballin was another name raised, with Townsend noting his ongoing involvement in coaching and deep understanding of the representative arena.

Hoffman agreed that Te'o and Ballin appeared to be the most logical candidates, but suggested Queensland's coaching depth is not as extensive as New South Wales'.

“I think New South Wales has a lot more options should they need to change coaches than Queensland. And I think for Ben Ikin and the QRL that that should be a bit alarming for them,” Hoffman stated.

“You're right, Hoffy. I don't know where they go to the Queenslanders, and it will be an interesting call what Billy Slater does with his coaching future,” Townsend agreed.