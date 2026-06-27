Five players have been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee following the fixtures on Friday night in round 17, with the Sydney Roosters leading the way with three players cited and one player facing suspension.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs star Matt Burton is in hot water after being charged with Dangerous Contact on Josh Patston in the 48th minute of his side's victory against the Titans.

Despite the charge being deemed Grade 1, it is Burton's third offence, and he faces a $3,000 if he accepts an early plea.

If he challenges the charge and is unsuccessful, he will be suspended for two matches.

Gold Coast Titans forward Moeaki Fotuaika was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Connor Tracey in the 76th minute.

It is Fotuaika's second offence on his record.

He can accept an early guilty plea of $1,800 or risk a $2,500 fine if he challenges and loses at the panel.

Sydney Roosters forward Lindsay Collins was cited for a Careless High Tackle on Xavier Willison in the 9th minute of the match.

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The Broncos forward will go through concussion protocols.

Collins' charge was deemed only a Grade 1 and will face a $1,000 fine with an early guilty plea, $1,500 if he loses the challenge at the panel.

His teammate, Sam Walker, was given a Grade 1 on his shoulder charge on Broncos superstar Reece Walsh in the 12th minute of the match.

It is Walker's first offence, with fines set at $1,500 for an early plea, or $2,000 if he challenges and loses.

Nat Butcher copped a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge after an incident hitting Aublix Tawha high in the 73rd minute of the match.

Despite it being a first offence, the higher grade charge means Butcher is staring down a one-match ban via early guilty plea or two matches if he challenges and loses at the panel, making him the only Roosters player from this list facing a suspension.