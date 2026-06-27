The Bulldogs have spent this season making a halves combination of Matt Burton and Lachlan Galvin work, and it has led the club to fight for their finals chances every week for the rest of the season.

Two games in the Stephen Crichton at five-eighth experiment, they have won both games, and there is all of a sudden a different look and feel to this side.

With four try assists, Crichton and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs dominated the Gold Coast Titans 30-12 on the road before their bye in round 18.

It was the Bulldogs' first road win in six matches, and Crichton's impact and influence on the game have been seen so quickly.

He had the game-winning field goal in golden point against the Manly Sea Eagles in round 16, and against the Titans, his passing was on display, throwing a short ball to Josh Curran and Max King in game 150 for their tries.

Although it's unclear whether Crichton will continue to play with the 6 on his back, it is clear he has been performing at his best this season in a new role.

"He's got some really high-level skills that he can bring to that position," Cameron Ciraldo said in the press conference after his side's victory.

"He's learning very quickly on the run as well, so that's exciting for us."

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Cameron Ciraldo also gave an update on Jacob Kiraz's rib injury, which he suffered in the first half.

"He did a rib cartilage in the first half,” coach Cameron Ciraldo explained.

"He got a needle at half-time, and it didn't quite work."

The Bulldogs winger left the game in the second half and did not return.

Reports this week indicated Bronson Xerri was in limbo for a potential release before June 30.

However, with Kiraz's injury, Xerri has a chance to stay at the club for the rest of the season before being released to join a new club next season.

Matt Burton was put on report for a hip drop on Titans forward Josh Patston, not long after Kiraz left the game.

The Titans had a short-lived hope from last week's upset of the number-one team in the competition.

Their key players made errors, and the team struggled defensively when they were on their line.

"Under the pressure the Bulldogs put us under, we just played a little bit young tonight," Josh Hannay reflected.

"We searched for a moment to feel good because it wasn't feeling good out there."

Stamping a three-game winning streak wasn't enough for the Bulldogs; they dominated possession and attacking in their opponents' half, with 52% of the ball in their hands and 89 tackles to 61 in the opposition half, with 35 tackles in the attacking 20 to the Titans' 26.

Titans fullback Keano Kini was another player in the game who was placed on report.

The contact he made with Matt Burton involved his knees and was charged in the first half.

Moeaki Fotuaika made a high tackle on fullback Connor Tracey and was placed on report late in the match.

The standout player for the Titans was Phillip Sami, scoring three tries and running 200 metres for the ninth time in 2026, the most of any player in the competition this season.

Both sides have a bye in round 18, with the Bulldogs playing the Canberra Raiders in round 19 and the Titans playing the Melbourne Storm to conclude round 19.