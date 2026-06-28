The Queensland Maroons have confirmed their 20-man squad for Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series, with three returning players, including Patrick Carrigan, Jeremiah Nanai and Corey Horsburgh.

Carrigan returns after missing Game 2 with a syndesmosis injury, while Nanai made a strong return to clubland with the North Queensland Cowboys, earning his position back.

The Samoan international produced two tries in his side's win over the Penrith Panthers last weekend, with coach Billy Slater rewarding him with a Maroons recall.

Carrigan played 48 minutes in Game 1 and will tighten up the Maroons middle for the deciding fixture, marking his 14th Origin encounter.

Horsburgh returns after his Maroons debut in Game 3 of 2023, adding some punch and aggression into the Queensland engine room and will no-doubt rise to the occasion at Suncorp Stadium.

The Maroons are looking for back-to-back victories after defeating the NSW Blues 44-24 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and will host the Blues in what will be a formidable trip for those south of the border.

Slater has not selected Lindsay Collins after failing his HIA on Friday with the Sydney Roosters. He'll still be in concussion protocols.

Dolphins back rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Cowboys Heilum Luki will also make way from the squad.

QLD Maroons squad for Game 3

Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Tom Flegler (The Dolphins)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Munster (c) (Melbourne Storm)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Max Plath (The Dolphins)

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)