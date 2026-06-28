NSW Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed his squad for Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series in Brisbane, with a number of changes locked in.

After a shambolic lead up to Game 2, which saw Stephen Crichton replaced within hours of the team being named, and his replacement Casey McLean replaced days out from kick-off, Daley has elected to recall Crichton, as well as handing a debut to Jack Bostock, and bring Bradman Best into the side.

Tolutau Koula has been dropped to the bench, and Brian To'o misses the side altogether in what may be the biggest shock, while Kotoni Staggs has also been dropped.

The other big point of contention appeared to be in the halves, with Mitchell Moses selected for Game 1, then injuring his hamstring and being replaced by Ethan Strange.

Despite the Raiders star playing the house down in Sydney, Strange was sent back to the bench for Game 2, with Moses returning to the run-on side at five-eighth alongside Nathan Cleary.

Daley has gone with Moses to once again partner Cleary, while Strange remains on the bench.

In other news, Liam Martin earns a call up to the second-row after injury robbed him of a chance to feature in the first two games, with Haumole Olakau'atu returning after being dropped for Game 2, but only on the bench.

Dylan Lucas been dropped from the side.

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Despite calls for Cameron Murray to start, he remains on the bench with Isaah Yeo to start at lock, while Blayke Brailey returns for Apisai Koroisau.

With Martin and Olakau'atu both in the side, Victor Radley drops out to 20th man after plenty of poor discipline in Melbourne.

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, July 8, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium.

NSW Blues team for Game 3

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

3. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

10. Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

12. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

16. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

17. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)

18. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

19. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Reserve

20. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)