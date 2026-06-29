The NRL's match review committee has charged two NRL stars in the two matches between the Canberra Raiders hosting the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights facing the Wests Tigers.

Raiders star half Ethan Sanders was charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle on Valentine Holmes in the 62nd minute of their clash in the nation's capital.

Sanders will receive a $1000 fine given it is his first offence, although if he wants to fight the charge and loses at the panel, it will be bumped up to $1500.

Holmes received the ball from the scrum, where he met Simi Sasagi in contact with Sanders coming over the top to shut the momentum down as the second defender.

Sanders got it wrong and was immediately placed on report and penalised for his efforts, giving the Red V a sniff in the final quarter of the match.

In the later game, Knights enforcer Trey Mooney collected Tigers fullback Jahream Bula high in the 63rd minute of the match in the Hunter.

The 24-year-old forward was charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle, and as it was his second offence, he will receive an early plea of $1800 in a fine.

If Mooney wants to fight the charge and is found guilty at the panel, the high shot will be bumped up to $2500.

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The incident occurred when Bula fielded a kick and upon return, met Dane Gagai in contact before Mooney came in as the second defender, collecting him high and clashing heads with his Newcastle veteran teammate at the same time.

The Raiders' win elevates them to 14th on the ladder, while the Red V remain on one win and 14 losses, firming for the dreaded wooden spoon.

A contentious call against the Dragons saw Xavier Savage run 80-metres to score an intercept try, despite replays suggesting Sasagi touched the lofted pass in flight and propelling it forward into Savage.

The call ended up becoming costly, finishing in a 24-16 scoreline in favour of the green machine.

The Knights were able to clinch victory with a Bradman Best try to seal the game from a run-away Dominic Young break, with the low-scoring encounter finishing at 12-6.

It leaves the Tigers in 11th place while the novacastrians stay entrenched in fifth place.