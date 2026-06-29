Queensland Police has issued Brisbane Broncos outside back Josiah Karapani multiple infringements after he was pulled over on Sunday morning.

The club has confirmed that Karapani was handed infringement notices for a speeding offence, while also receiving fines for ‘failure to display P plates', ‘driving an unregistered vehicle' and ‘driving an uninsured vehicle'.

He was allegedly speeding at 119 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone on the Pacific Motorway.

The 24-year-old star was also taken back to a police station for a further breath test, where he recorded a reading of 0.037, and given Karapani's provisional licence status (P Plates), he must record a zero-blood alcohol reading when operating the vehicle.

The New Zealand-born winger was issued with a court notice for the drink-driving offence on July 21.

Karapani has been stood down by the club for their match against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday, while the NRL Integrity Unit has been informed of the matter.

It isn't the first time Karapani has had off-field distractions, with Karapani handed a banning notice and public nuisance infringement by police for an incident in Fortitude Valley in March.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire also dropped Karapani following the incident in Brisbane earlier this year.

Karapani has played 36 NRL games since his NRL debut in 2024, scoring 21 tries for the Broncos over the past three seasons.