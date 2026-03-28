The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed they are aware and have informed the NRL integrity unit of the fact outside back Josiah Karapani was spoken to by Queensland police overnight.

The incident came in the hours after the Broncos beat the Dolphins in the Queensland derby on Friday evening.

Broncos WON BY 14 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 26 FT 12 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Karapani was handed a banning notice, and public nuisance infringement by police.

"The Brisbane Broncos confirm that Josiah Karapani has received a Queensland Police Service infringement notice for the offence of ‘Public Nuisance' and a banning notice after police spoke to him in Ann St, Fortitude Valley around 3.30am this morning," the club wrote in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"The NRL Integrity Unit has been informed."

The Fortitude Valley incident will now be dealt with by the NRL's integrity unit and club, although it's unclear at this stage if any further sanctions or penalties will be levied at Karapani for the alleged incident.

The Broncos have plenty of depth in outside backs this year after the off-season signing of Grant Anderson, who replaced Gehamat Shibasaki in the last fortnight, although he injured his knee against the Dolphins after an awarded full-paced tackle.

Jesse Arthars is also in Michael Maguire's squad but is yet to play a game so far this year and was out of favour at the back-end of last year having been dropped mid-way through the campaign.

Brisbane are two and two from their four games to date and clash with the Gold Coast Titans on the road next weekend.