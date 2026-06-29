Round 17 had it all. Upsets, thrilling finishes and whatever that Raiders and Dragons game was.

Sometimes it's difficult to put together 20 thoughts on a Monday morning. Not so this weekend. Round 17 provided more than enough to keep me busy,

The Broncos dropped their seventh game in a row, while the Dolphins extended their win streak to eight games. Meanwhile the Raiders put some space between themselves and the Dragons at the wrong end of the table.

Away from the Round 17s action, we had a series of Origin shock selections, our first suspension since prior to the Origin period and two outside backs on the move.

Here are 20 thoughts from NRL Round 17 and beyond:

1. Newcastle's turnaround in 2026 should provide plenty of hope for the likes of the Dragons and Titans moving forward. It should also provide the blueprint. Appoint a clever coach and sign a good halfback. In theory, this seems easy but in reality it's much more difficult.

2. I didn't expect to see Brian To'o dropped for Origin 3 but I did suggest it would be his last. The end of the small winger, no matter how amazing they are everywhere else, is drawing near. Jack Bostock being named covers a glaring weakness the Blues had heading into Origin 2. Jojo Fifita flew high all night over the much smaller To'o in Melbourne.

3. Laurie Daley's selections are almost always head-scratchers but how on earth can you pick Liam Martin over Haumole Olakau'atu? The Manly giant was massive on Saturday night in their win over the Storm while Liam Martin was terrible in a loss to the Cowboys. Martin is averaging 68 run metres per game (4) since returning from injury. Olakau'atu is averaging 90 post contact metres per game in his last four club games.

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4. In a just world, Laurie Daley doesn't deserve to go out a winner next Wednesday night. That said, NSW fans deserve the win for enduring this reign of terror we've been subjected to.

5. Andrew Johns knocked back any suggestion that he'd take over a NSW coach next season and instead suggested Trent Barrett be the man to lead the Blues. I don't know what we've done, as a state, to deserve the worst coaches possible but this would take the cake. I can't stress enough how much NSW don't get Origin. Ivan Cleary, please save us!

6. Meanwhile Queensland enter the decider stronger than in Game 2. Patrick Carrigan returns, albeit from a layoff, but his inclusion is huge. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Heilum Luki are two men who have been hard done by here, considering their brilliant form, but their time will come.

7. All four teams involved in Sunday's two games should be forced to issue a joint apology. Those were two of the most difficult games to get through, all season. Including the Origin rounds! There is no shock that both the Raiders and Dragons are at the wrong end of the table while the Knights and Tigers completion rates made that game impossible to enjoy for 75 minutes.

8. Last week I mentioned that Terrell May is being run into the ground by being forced into huge minutes. This week he was, again, targeted in defence whilst tired. I don't blame May at all. I maintain he should be in the Origin squad next week, but Benji's tactics are being exploited weekly now.

9. When I mentioned this online, Tigers fans rushed in to defend the obvious error. I genuinely think some Tigers fans have developed Stockholm Syndrome and almost enjoy losing. It's a very easy, and obvious, move to limit May's minutes to 60. He could become the game's best prop under the right guidance.

10. Adam Gee now owns the two biggest howlers as a Bunker official in 2026. Not content with awarding Robert Toia a "try" in Round 10 that forced the NRL to come out and admit fault, he ignored a blatant knock on that saw Xavier Savage score against the Dragons. Jobs are the line week to week here and I can't believe we still have these obvious errors missed. He can't work in the Bunker anymore. Unforgivable!

11. Michael Maguire may be the first coach in recent memory to go from a premiership to sacked in 12 months. His training techniques seem outdated, despite his title success.

12. Speaking of behind the times, the Broncos have announced the re-signing of 36 year-old Ben Hunt and the signings of Dane Gagai (35) and Mitch Barnett (32). In an increasingly faster game, I'm not sure a Dad's Army approach is the right one.

13. It will go largely unnoticed but huge shoutout to referee Peter Gough on Sunday afternoon. He allowed play to unfold, post an obvious knock on which could have been blown up right away, which saw Dom Young make a break and set up the match winning try. Gough had the whistle to his mouth but had enough awareness to see Young had space in front of him. If Young had been tackled, go back and rule the knock on. Brilliant stuff.

14. I wish Grant Atkins has shown the same level of awareness on Friday night when he ruled upon the most ridiculous "knock on" you'll see all season. For those who missed it, an errant pass hit the back of a Bronco, sat up and allowed the Roosters to regain possession and likely run 60+ metres to score. Instead a knock on was called. The Roosters challenged, and won (after one replay) but lost the likely try. If Atkins had let it go, the Roosters score and you can check. Terrible stuff.

15. It may have been tough, in the moment, but Rick Stuart was absolutely correct to hook Savelio Tamale on Sunday afternoon. Stuart going over to his young winger and consoling him was good to see. Tamale had an absolute stinker and had zero confidence. It may be hyperbole but Stuart may have saved his season by making that tough decision and saving any further pain.

16. Liam Henry was literally 11 metres offside before he made a try saving tackle, on his own line, in the Panthers game on Saturday night. How that wasn't a penalty try is beyond me. The try was going to be scored, if not for the comically offside Henry. Sometimes a sin bin actually works out better overall but you want the guaranteed points.

17. Shaun Johnson and Luke Keary in commentary is one of the great wins of the season. Saturday afternoon's Dolphins/Warriors game was an all time classic, made even more enjoyable by the two ex players. They just seemed like two mates having a great time enjoying a great game. Matt Russell is the best by play guy in the rotation right now.

18. Changing the corner flag rule, all those years ago, remains the best rule change the game has made. It has allowed some of the great tries to stand. A close second though has to be the introduction of the 40/20. There's few things more exciting than a 40/20, especially from dummy half.

19. Bronson Xerri will be frightening for the Storm under Craig Bellamy (or Billy Slater). He has all the talent in the world and any perceived attitude concerns will quickly be stomped out in the Storm culture. Love it!

20. Sam Walker ran out for his 100th game on Friday night. Two thoughts. One, congrats Sam. Secondly, how has Sam Walker played 100 games? He still looks 15. This kid is on track to become one of the game's elite playmakers, if he's not already.