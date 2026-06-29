Brian To'o's stunning omission from the NSW Blues squad for the State of Origin decider has sent shockwaves through the Blues camp, with teammates Isaah Yeo and Stephen Crichton rallying around the four-time premiership-winning winger after Laurie Daley's ruthless selection call.

The biggest talking point from NSW's team announcement for Game 3 at Suncorp Stadium was Daley's decision to axe To'o, who has been a mainstay on the Blues wing since making his Origin debut in 2021.

The Panthers star had played every Origin match from 2021 through to 2025, building a streak of 17 consecutive appearances, before losing his place to Dolphins winger Jack Bostock, who will make his Origin debut in Brisbane.

Daley explained that Bostock's height and aerial ability ultimately gave him the edge over To'o for the series decider.

Penrith captain Isaah Yeo revealed he contacted his club teammate as soon as he learned of the decision.

“I flicked him a message last night when I found out. Obviously, I am gutted for him and just said I am sorry about the decision,” Yeo said.

“I certainly don't think he is finished in this arena. Obviously, Loz has gone this way for this game, but I have no doubt he'll be back.

“But then on the flipside, I am super happy for Jack Bostock.”

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Yeo said every selection decision was different, but stressed To'o should not allow the setback to affect his confidence, given everything he has achieved throughout his career.

“He (Brian To'o) should just be proud of his body of work in general. I certainly don't think he should go back and lose confidence in it.

“He has been one of the best wingers ever statistically in what he has done, in not just this arena but in clubland and for his country, he is certainly someone that should not lose confidence.”

Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton, one of To'o's closest friends, also reached out after the news and admitted the Panthers flyer was deeply disappointed by the shock omission.

“I spoke to him last night; he was pretty devastated,” Crichton said.

“I just told him that everything happens for a reason, and this could be a massive opportunity for him to look after himself.

“I have been in that position as well, being left out of a side, you get devastated because you want to play on the biggest stage, but everything happens for a reason.”

Despite his disappointment with his close friend, Crichton said his focus must now shift to helping the Blues secure the shield in enemy territory.

“It's always hard,” Crichton said on seeing friends get dropped.

“But I've got a job to do now for the Blues.

“I think the biggest thing I can do is just get myself ready and do what I have to do to be at my best come next Wednesday.”

To'o's omission has also served as a reminder that no position is guaranteed in the Blues jersey, regardless of past achievements or lengthy representative streaks.

“Every time I do get the opportunity to put on the Blues jersey, it always feels like it's going to be my last time, and that's how I want to play as well,” Crichton said.

“It's not your jersey to keep, but you're borrowing it, and you're representing not just yourself and your family but the state of New South Wales.

“To be in the decider up at Suncorp is going to be one of my biggest games.”

This will be Crichton's first Origin camp without Brian To'o after making his Blues debut in 2022.