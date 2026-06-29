The Manly Sea Eagles are understood to have poached the signature of Toni Mataele from the Parramatta Eels.

In what will be the first contract move for the club under the coaching of Kieran Foran, the move will see Mataele link up with the Sea Eagles from the start of next season.

A talented young middle forward, Mataele, now 23, made his NRL debut last year for the Eels, but has struggled to find consistent minutes, playing just five games in the top grade this year between Round 7 and 13.

Now something of a NSW Cup veteran and approaching 70 games in that competition, Mataele has elected per a News Corp report to take his talents to the Northern Beaches.

It's not a surprise that Manly are chasing re-enforcements in a forward pack led by Taniela Paseka.

Nathan Brown has had some strong games but is on the wrong side of the age bracket, while there is no guarantee Siosiua Taukeiaho will play again next year after his gruesome injury earlier this campaign.

It has left Manly looking to the open market for options who won't break the bank, with the club's salary cap stretched by a number of big deals at the top end.

Mataele wouldn't walk straight into their starting middle next year, but would push for minutes and has apparently decided he is a better chance of doing that at the club he came through the junior ranks at.

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The now forward was once a centre, playing alongside the likes of Tolutau Koula, Kaeo Weekes and Gordon Chan Kum Tong in the 2018 SG Ball premiership win for Manly where they beat the Eels in the decider.

He joined the Newcastle Knights in 2019, before moving to Parramatta again in 2022, having played his junior football for the Rouse Hill Rhinos in the local district.

It's understood Parramatta were keen on retaining him, but the forward who stands at 188 centimetres will instead link up with the Foran revolution at Manly.