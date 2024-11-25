International utility back Siteni Taukamo has left the Cronulla Sharks to sign with a new team for next season amid interest from four other teams and overseas clubs.

Yet to make his first-grade debut, the 20-year-old has been a key figure in the Sharks pathways system and was vital in their run to the Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final before being defeated by the Canterbury Bulldogs.

He was also a former captain of their Harold Matthews Cup team before progressing through the ranks.

Unfortunately, he failed to break into the NRL due to the ton of depth in the outside backs on the roster that included the likes of Liam Ison, Mawene Hiroti, Sam Stonestreet and Kade Dykes, among others.

Although he was in negotiations to extend his stay at Cronulla and was also linked with a move overseas to the Super League competition, Taukamo has decided to move away from the Shire but remain in the NRL, signing a train and trial contract with the Newcastle Knights.

A member of Greece's Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) squad in 2022, the fullback has an incredibly bright future ahead of him and can also be seen playing on the wing.

"I think the Knights have got themselves a quality player with real x-factor," his manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports.

"He was in the Sharks' top 30 but never got a chance because their backline rarely got any injuries.

"We saw more opportunity at the Knights, and hopefully, he will get his chance."

Embed from Getty Images