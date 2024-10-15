The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly entered talks with one of their most talented young players over a contract extension as they continue to fill up their roster for next season.

Yet to make his first-grade debut, the 20-year-old has been a key figure in the club's pathways system and was vital in their run to the Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final before being defeated by the Canterbury Bulldogs.

A member of Greece's Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) squad in 2022, the fullback has an incredibly bright future ahead of him and can also be seen playing on the wing.

Despite reports emerging that he had caught the interest of multiple teams in the Super League, News Corp is now reporting that the Sharks are in negotiations with Taukamo to keep him at the club on a one-year contract extension.

Taukamo's possible retention comes as the Cronulla Sharks have eight vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season.

Embed from Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. William Kennedy

2. Sione Katoa

3. Jesse Ramien

4. Kayal Iro

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Braydon Trindall

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Thomas Hazelton

11. Briton Nikora

12. Teig Wilton

13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange

14. Toby Rudolf

15. Siosifa Talakai

16. Braden Hamlin-Uele

17. Jesse Colquhoun

Rest of squad

18. Daniel Atkinson

19. Kade Dykes

20. Michael Gabrael

21. Tuku Hau Tapuha

22. Sam Stonestreet

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Oregon Kaufusi has a mutual option and has not been included in the contracted players.

Roster spots open: 8

2025 development list

1. Dylan Coutts

2. Liam Ison

3. Riley Pollard