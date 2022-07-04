The NRL is back. Despite horrible conditions, Round 16 presented its fair amount of highlights - good and bad.

Much like previous weeks, we had a host of upsets, including one that may have ended a final's charge. Where did your team fall following Round 16s action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers were pushed on Friday night. They were forced to defend their home patch against a very brave Roosters outfit. That said, they won. Again!

Penrith now sit six points clear (albeit Melbourne have a game this weekend and Penrith don't) and they're every bit as good as that difference suggests.

It's been weeks since anyone could pick out a Penrith player and suggest he had an off game. This side is a juggernaut.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

This is officially Cowboy season. They completed a clean sweet over the Broncos in brilliant fashion in front of a bumper crowd. What a perfect night.

Murray Taulagi put a rough Origin debut behind him with a double. Kyle Feldt returned from injury and was incredible. Scott Drinkwater's form is up there with anyone in the competition.

This Cowboys side has trampled over any doubters all season. Their fans are in celebration mode with good reason and can enjoy a week off.

3. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks enter a potential ripper against the Storm on the back of three scrappy wins. Most importantly for the Sharks though, they were wins.

Nicho Hynes is so unlucky not to be playing Origin. He was the difference again in the worst weather conditions imaginable. His half's partner may have been second best on ground.

The Sharks outside backs are largely carrying the metres. This could be trouble against the better teams but for the past month the Sharks have beaten all before them.

4. Melbourne Storm (3)

If this game ended after 70 minutes, the feeling would be far different. Four tries in six minutes leads me to believe another set and this game goes into golden point.

Ryan Papenhuyzen was super quiet early in his return before clicking into top gear and being the best player on the park.

Fair to say the Storm missed Cameron Munster but for 70 minutes they were a distant second to their most bitter of rivals.

5. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos played their part in a very, very entertaining Saturday night derby. That will bring little solace given they lost to their QLD rivals for the second time in 2022.

Adam Reynolds had the worst game I can remember him playing. He couldn't land a kick despite having arguably the best kicking game in the competition.

Questions have to be asked about Payne Haas's inclusion. It was not uncommon knowledge he was injured and will now miss Origin and then some. Not a good night for Brisbane.

6. St George Illawarra Dragons (9)

It may just be time to start taking this Dragons team seriously. They beat yet another side expected to dust them in front of the bravest of home crowds.

The refereeing controversies aside this was a brave win by a side far more desperate than their opponents. Moses Suli is one of the low key signings of the season.

The Dragons play this weekend with a chance to go two games clear of the chasing pack in eighth. That would be huge and close to game over.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

The Sea Eagles should be in party mode following an incredible week. They beat the almighty Storm, heated rivals, in entertaining circumstances. They earned their week off.

Daly Cherry-Evans kicked and steered his side around in teaming rain behind a dominant forward pack. Haumole Olakau'atu could very well have lined up for the Blues next Wednesday.

The emergence of both Tolutau Koula and Christian Tuipulotu has completely revitalised this side. Manly now look like genuine top eight contenders.

8. Parramatta Eels (6)

Questions about the Eels title credentials are getting louder. One result doesn't speak to a team's season but this game summed it up.

They were played off the park by a side in pretty ordinary form as of late. Yes Souths are a good side but on paper the Eels own them across the park.

Mitch Moses had a chance to send a message but instead was reduced to a spectator. Clinton Gutherson's double was the only highlight.

9. Sydney Roosters (7)

The Roosters were good on Friday night. Real good. That said they suffered yet another loss and now sit in serious danger of missing out on a finals spot.

Siosiua Taukeiaho was huge in the middle with a massive 217 metres against the game's best forward pack. Tedesco, Manu and Walker were all good in attack. Manu broke 14 tackles.

This Roosters side should be battling for a top four spot, not sitting four points and differential outside the eight.

10. South Sydney Rabbitohs (11)

There is absolutely no coincidence in the world that the Bunnies best game in months came on the back of the return of Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell himself was very good on the night. Cody Walker and Damian Cook were brilliant while young Lachlan Ilias had a brilliant game after being hooked.

Alex Johnston is on another level right now. He can't stop scoring tries. If the Bunnies forwards can produce performances like this past weekend then Souths are an issue once again.

11. Canberra Raiders (8)

This might be hyperbole but Canberra's season may have ended in the pouring rain on Sunday. A Dragons or Souths win this weekend makes it ridiculously difficult for the Green Machine.

Jack Wighton was way off in this game. Joseph Tapine though may be the best forward in the game right now. I'm convinced Xavier Savage is going to be a megastar.

Given the weather, this game was never going to be a high scoring game of highlights but Canberra really let this one slip and may pay a big price.

12. Newcastle Knights (13)

Newcastle returned to winning ways on the back of five, yes five tries from Edrick Lee. Dominic Young also crossed for a hatty which on any other night would have been the story.

No Ponga, no worries for Newcastle who were a step above the Titans for almost all of the game.

The eight try to two win was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Knights. It may be too little too late in terms of Finals but it's a start.

13. New Zealand Warriors (15)

What a return home for the Warriors! Nothing this week, or any, will compare to the emotion upon the Warriors walking out this past Sunday.

The 22-2 win was everything they deserved. Shaun Johnson had his best game, possibly all season. Wayde Egan was best on ground.

Truthfully this was all about the occasion but the Warriors banked two crucial competition points in entertaining fashion. What a day!

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Dogs incredible recent run came to an abrupt end on Saturday afternoon in the pouring rain. The Dogs had more ball but 400 less metres than their opponents.

Much was made of Matt Burton's kicking game in the lead up. Truthfully, one kick aside, it wasn't Burton's best night.

The Dogs could only cross for one try, a kick just seconds before half-time. Considering how much ball they had on the Sharks line, they have only themselves to blame.

15. Wests Tigers (14)

The Tigers were the perfect opponent for the Warriors return home. They offered very little and let the Warriors run all over them.

I say that with respect but the Tigers have no one to blame but themselves. They sacked a coach with no plan B and continue to name a horribly underperforming half for reasons unknown.

Luke Garner played well and Ken Maumalo ran for 184 metres. There's that.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

Almost every day I am reminded of the fact I tipped the Titans to make the eight. As it stands they'll be lucky not to finish dead last.

AJ Brimson scored a good try and ran for over 200 metres. His best position is at fullback. No one in the world doubts that anymore.

As it stands, I only see two more chances for the Titans to win another game this season.