Embattled Broncos coach Kevin Walters is reported to have just eight games next season to get the once powerful franchise back on track.

Walters took over the reigns at Red Hill this season following former coach Anthony Seibold’s stormy 40-game stint in the role between 2019 and 2020.

With Brisbane well and truly in the running to claim their second wooden spoon in as many seasons, Courier Mail journalist Peter Badel claimed that Walters’ two-year deal with the club could end early if the status quo remains.

“I do think if things don’t impress within the first six to eight rounds next season, he won’t have a job for 2023,” Badel stated.

“I think Kevvie is cognisant to that, as we know he’s off-contract at the end of next year.

“I think this year he deserves to be given some grace, given how far back he’s coming from with the Seibold season.

“But if he can’t get results in the first six to eight weeks and show that Brisbane is on an upward trend, then I don’t think he’ll get another contract and I think Kevvie knows that.”

Irrespective of the fact that Walters – the current owner of a 3-12 coaching record – claimed that the club was at rock bottom following their 46-0 loss to South Sydney before the bye, Badel was of the opinion that the 53-year-old still had the support of the board.

“Karl Morris, the chairman is a fan (of Walters),” Badel said.

“He (Morris) has recognised with their club-wide review that they felt the coaching unit was under-resourced.

“They’re saying as a hierarchy that they need to put some support structures around Kevvie.

“They are prepared to support him, but only to a degree guys, he’s going to have to get the jobs done with results.

“It’s about wins and losses, and if he doesn’t get more wins next year then he just won’t be coaching for the long haul.”

With Head of Football Operations Peter Nolan shown the door during the week and former player and Fox League pundit Ben Ikin named as his replacement, the chess pieces have already started shifting in the Queensland capital.

The last placed Broncos will face the Sharks at Suncorp on Sunday July 4 after the completion of the mid-season bye period.