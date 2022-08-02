Just when we thought we had seen it all, Round 20 threw up some shock results, season-altering suspensions and ridiculous highlights.

With five rounds to go, the Finals race is red hot. More importantly though, there's only five more weeks to make moves here on our Power Rankings.

Where did your side land after the super weekend of Rugby League that was Round 20?:

1. Penrith Panthers (1)

A loss, albeit a big one, won't be enough to knock the Panthers off top spot but unfortunately the night might stunt their title charge.

Already missing Jarome Luai through injury, the Panthers have now lost halves partner Nathan Cleary for five weeks after he was sent off and accepted the early plea for a horror tackle.

We're going to see what this side is made of over the next five weeks minus their Origin halves. Somehow I think they'll be just fine.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys put a week of controversy behind them with a big win over the Dragons.

Scott Drinkwater put last week's shocker behind him with a best on ground performance. Jeremiah Nanai may just be the form second rower of the competition.

Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend were very good on the day and guided their side home against hapless opposition. Suddenly there's a very slight chance of a late Minor Premiership charge.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

It took almost the full 90 minutes but a Nicho Hynes field goal iced a game the Sharks simply had to win. A loss would have seen a lot of their recent good work fall away.

Hynes received all the headlines but it was Siosifa Talakai, Connor Tracey, Toby Rudolf and Cameron McInnes who kept the Sharks in the game. Plus that run from a certain Andrew Fifita. Did that look familiar to anyone else?

Ronaldo Mulitalo scored one of the all time highlight reel tries. The Sharks overcame being on the wrong side of nearly all the stats to secure an important two points.

4. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos blew a magnificent chance to join the Sharks on 28 competition points, dropping a home game to the Tigers.

Tesi Niu can, frustratingly, be both the best and worst player on the park at the same time. Ezra Mam had a quiet game despite scoring a try.

Patrick Carrigan will surely miss a month or more due to a horror tackle. Jordan Riki had a blinder while Payne Haas was, once again, a machine in the middle.

5. Sydney Roosters (6)

The Roosters were dealt a good hand in the lead-up to their clash with Manly but still had to do the job. They did it in second gear and are now looking ready to explode.

James Tedesco is in excellent form, while Joey Manu must have a bet going that he can set tackle break records - he's impossible to contain right now.

Daniel Tupou was very good, with a game-high 208 metres and a try. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves escaped a ban despite a moment of madness against rookie Zac Fulton.

6. Parramatta Eels (7)

Parramatta not only kept their season alive but reminded everyone of their title credentials on Friday night.

Sure, Nathan Cleary was sent off but even before that incident, the Eels were on top. They've now delivered both the Panthers' losses in 2022.

Unfortunately an injury to Mitch Moses may stunt the momentum they earned via the magnificent victory. He, Isaiah Papali'i, Maika Sivo, Dylan Brown and Reed Mahoney were especially good on the night.

7. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

Oh how close the Bunnies came to pulling off an upset in the Shire. A win would have had them en route to a top four charge, this loss has set them back in a big way.

Latrell Mitchell had multiple shots at field goal yet couldn't slot one. Alex Johnston scored another try, of course, but was otherwise kept quiet.

Tevita Tatola was a mammoth and had the Sharks' number from the very first set. Tom Burgess should have been the hero but was instead the villain.

8. Melbourne Storm (9)

Melbourne are back in the winner's circle but this was far from a vintage Storm performance. Truthfully though the two competition points were all that mattered here.

Cameron Munster put a slow month behind him and was best on ground. Jahrome Hughes also had his best attacking game in a month. Good signs.

On paper it was only a four-tries-to-three win over a struggling side, but it just might be the win that kickstarts the Storm's season.

9. Canberra Raiders (10)

Despite conceding tries in the final minute of each half, the Raiders kept their finals hopes alive with a convincing win on the Gold Coast.

Joseph Tapine, again, was uncontainable. He is a very real shout for the Dally M Medal. Xavier Savage has all the talent to become something very special.

It was far from a perfect performance by the Raiders but their forwards dominated, Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty are combining well and the team crossed for seven tries. Not a bad shift.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

What should have been a brilliant week for the Sea Eagles may ultimately end their season. They just couldn't go with the red hot Roosters in very difficult circumstances.

On the night they never really in the contest. The Roosters never really got out of first gear. Given DCE and Hasler spent all week in the media, did anyone expect a different outcome?

Alfred Smalley was solid on debut despite a horror early tackle. Andrew Davey's try was the highlight of the night.

11. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

This Bulldogs team is utterly unrecognisable compared to the side Trent Barrett oversaw. They're one of the most entertaining sides in the competition lately.

Jacob Kiraz returned to the club who said he would never be a First Grader and tore them to shreds with a hat-trick and 259 metres.

Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr produced multiple highlights. Aaron Schoupp is a machine and has a monster future ahead of him. What a win.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons' season all but ended at the hands of the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. They were dire despite home ground advantage and had it all to play for.

Even the magical Ben Hunt was kept quiet on the afternoon. Jack Bird started well but was an absolute passenger in the centres.

Tyrell Sloan is being wasted. At one stage he was the game's most exciting prospect. Those days seem many moons ago.

13. Wests Tigers (14)

Never has a side deserved an upset win quite as much as this Tigers group. After being robbed last week, they blew the Broncos off the park.

Adam Doueihi, Jock Madden and Jackson Hastings were incredible. I cannot believe Madden has not been a First Grade regular.

Fonua Pole is a real bright prospect. Ken Maumalo had a wow of a game at both ends. I don't think I have ever been so happy to see the Tigers win.

14. Newcastle Knights (13)

Newcastle are lucky that the Titans have had such a horror season as they're playing like a side destined to finish last.

Enari Tuala scored a try and ran for a Knights-high 217 metres. Jayden Brailey made 48 tackles with only one miss. They had missed his defensive steel.

There just aren't any points in this side, especially sans-Kalyn Ponga. Adam O'Brien delivered one of the strangest post match press conferences of all time.

15. New Zealand Warriors (15)

Unfortunately a massive and loud home crowd can only propel the Warriors so far. They fell well short in terms of class on Friday night against the Storm.

Edward Kosi crossed for a magnificent hat-trick while Tohu Harris was a giant with 190 metres. Wayde Egan played quite well in the halves after being moved due to Harris-Tavita's injury.

Ultimately this wasn't a terrible night for any stretch, but not for a second did they look like extending the Strom's losing streak.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans are rapidly running out of opportunities to avoid the wooden spoon. On the balance of performances, they deserve to finish in last spot.

At half-time the Titans were in the game against Canberra but they had no answer for Joe Tapine and Xavier Savage especially. A late try made the result look closer than it was.

Jayden Campbell showed enough to suggest he's going to be a superstar. The club have to work out how to play both he and AJ Brimson, who both perform best at fullback.