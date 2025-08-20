Currently on a development contract with the Sydney Roosters, playmaker Hugo Savala is set to be offered a "significant" pay rise despite his future at the club still being uncertain.

One of the feel-good stories of the Roosters in 2025, Savala has taken the NRL by storm this season after struggling to find opportunities over the past few years and spending the majority of his time playing the NSW Cup competition.

Although he remains contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season, Savala is set to land an upgrade on his current deal and will see him earn more than the $80,000 a season that he is currently on.

It is understood that the Roosters will sit down with his management over the next "couple of weeks". However, it is uncertain if he will be handed a contract extension at this stage.

"They're going to sit down with his agent Steve Gillis over the next couple of weeks, offer him a significant pay increase," The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

"How significant that will be depends on Cherry-Evans, because if he comes in and takes $800,000 of the cap, it doesn't leave enough for Savala."

Debuting in Round 2, the 23-year-old has made 17 showings in first grade this season and formed a formidable combination with Sam Walker in the halves as the Roosters attempt to chase a spot in the finals.

"Truthfully, in my heart, I'm a Rooster, and my goal was to play for the Roosters," Savala told Zero Tackle earlier in the year.

"It means the world to me. I've gone for them my whole entire life, and I wouldn't want to do it for any other club.

"It was the best feeling. All my mates support the Sydney Roosters, and from Eastern Suburbs, and that's all we ever know, the red, white and blue.

"I'd love that (to lock down a regular spot in the team), but I've just got to play good footy and take care of myself.

"I just want to play consistent good football and hopefully try and make the team each week."