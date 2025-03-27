With all the attention being on David Fifita on Friday night after he back-flipped on a move to sign with the Sydney Roosters to remain on the Gold Coast, a little-known young gun came close to the same situation.

As Fifita prepares to take on the team that he was confirmed to join before pulling out at the last minute, many fans wouldn't know that a member of the Roosters line-up was set to sign with the Gold Coast Titans in the middle of last season before changing his mind.

Struggling to find opportunities in first grade last season, Zero Tackle understands that Roosters playmaker Hugo Savala came extremely close to signing with the Titans before deciding to remain at the club he grew up supporting.

At the time, it looked unlikely that he would make his way into the first-grade side, but the decision paid off, as he made his debut in Round 2 against the Penrith Panthers and will appear in his third match on Friday night.

Speaking for the first time since wearing the Tricolours on the first-grade stage, he admitted that it was a dream come true, and despite the Gold Coast links, he could never see himself playing for another club.

"Truthfully, in my heart, I'm a Rooster, and my goal was to play for the Roosters," Savala told Zero Tackle.

"It means the world to me. I've gone for them my whole entire life, and I wouldn't want to do it for any other club.

"It was the best feeling. All my mates support the Sydney Roosters and from Eastern Suburbs, and that's all we ever know - the red, white and blue.

"I'd love that (to lock down a regular spot in the team), but I've just got to play good footy and take care of myself.

"I just want to play consistent good football and hopefully try and make the team each week.

An incredibly talented halfback, Savala is currently on a development contract at the Bondi-based club until 2026 and has slowly evolved into a versatile utility who can play in both the backs and forwards.

Standing at an impressive 194cm, the Coogee Wombats junior thanked his parents for getting him to where he is today as he prepares to appear in his first match in front of the Roosters home fans on Friday evening.

"My mum is my biggest mentor and idol," Savala added.

"She comes from a working-class family, and she's just the best. I love her, and she drives me every day."