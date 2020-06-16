2020-06-18T09:50:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Knights
Broncos
1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4Bradman BestBradman Best
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Kurt MannKurt Mann
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Sione Mata’utiaSione Mata’utia
13Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
 
14Tex HoyTex Hoy
15Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16Tim GlasbyTim Glasby
17Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
 
18G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
19Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
20P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
21Starford To’aStarford To’a
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako1
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth3
Darius BoydDarius Boyd4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Cory PaixCory Paix9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn11
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Tesi NiuTesi Niu14
Ben Te’oBen Te’o15
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue16
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler17
 
Issac LukeIssac Luke18
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy19
Tom DeardenTom Dearden20
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate21

2020-06-19T08:00:00ZBankwest Stadium
Rabbitohs
Warriors
1L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Dane GagaiDane Gagai
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
4Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
5Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
12Ethan LoweEthan Lowe
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14Liam KnightLiam Knight
15Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
16Tom AmoneTom Amone
17Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
 
18Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
19Corey AllanCorey Allan
20James RobertsJames Roberts
21K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert2
Peta HikuPeta Hiku3
Gerard BealeGerard Beale4
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima6
Blake GreenBlake Green7
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr10
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
Adam BlairAdam Blair13
 
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton14
P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili15
King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa16
Jack MurchieJack Murchie17
 
David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a18
Agnatius PaasiAgnatius Paasi20
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita21
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i22

2020-06-19T09:55:00ZCampbelltown Stadium
Panthers
Storm
1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3Dean WhareDean Whare
4S. CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brian To’oBrian To’o
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12Liam MartinLiam Martin
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
14Matt BurtonMatt Burton
15Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano
16Moses LeotaMoses Leota
17Billy BurnsBilly Burns
 
18Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny
19Brent NadenBrent Naden
20J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington
21Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu2
Justin OlamJustin Olam3
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith14
T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui15
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona17
 
Max KingMax King18
Marion SeveMarion Seve19
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes20
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski21

2020-06-20T05:00:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Titans
Dragons
1Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Y. TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Erin ClarkErin Clark
10Sam LisoneSam Lisone
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
16Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
17Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 
18Beau FermorBeau Fermor
19Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
20Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
21Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Adam CluneAdam Clune7
Josh KerrJosh Kerr8
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono12
James GrahamJames Graham13
 
Ben HuntBen Hunt14
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin15
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie16
Jacob HostJacob Host17
 
Jackson FordJackson Ford18
Jason SaabJason Saab19
Korbin SimsKorbin Sims20
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor21

2020-06-20T07:30:00ZCampbelltown Stadium
Wests Tigers
Cowboys
1Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
6Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13Alex TwalAlex Twal
 
14M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
15Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
17M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
 
18Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
19Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
20Billy WaltersBilly Walters
21Reece HoffmanReece Hoffman
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill3
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters4
C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu5
S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire10
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn11
Coen HessCoen Hess12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo13
 
Ben HamptonBen Hampton14
Corey JensenCorey Jensen15
Peter HolaPeter Hola16
Gavin CooperGavin Cooper17
 
Tom OpacicTom Opacic18
Shane WrightShane Wright19
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter20
Emry PereEmry Pere21

2020-06-20T09:35:00ZBankwest Stadium
Roosters
Eels
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5Brett MorrisBrett Morris
6Luke KearyLuke Keary
7Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9Jake FriendJake Friend
10S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner
12Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
13Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 
14Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
15Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
16Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
 
18S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
19M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson
20Ryan HallRyan Hall
21Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
M. JenningsMichael Jennings3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown13
 
Ray StoneRay Stone14
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi16
Peni TerepoPeni Terepo17
 
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi18
David GowerDavid Gower19
George JenningsGeorge Jennings20
Jai FieldJai Field21

2020-06-21T06:05:00ZCampbelltown Stadium
Raiders
Sea Eagles
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5Nick CotricNick Cotric
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
11Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 
14Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
15Emre GulerEmre Guler
16Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
17Hudson YoungHudson Young
 
18Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
19B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson
20Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
21Tom StarlingTom Starling
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic1
Tevita FunaTevita Funa2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle17
 
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley18
Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski19
H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu20
Cade CustCade Cust21

2020-06-21T08:30:00ZBankwest Stadium
Sharks
Bulldogs
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
6Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Jack WilliamsJack Williams
 
14Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
15B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
16Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
17Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
 
18Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
19Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
20Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin
21Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
Will HopoateWill Hopoate1
C. CrichtonChristian Crichton2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak4
Jake AverilloJake Averillo5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis7
Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott13
 
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland14
Dean BrittDean Britt15
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue16
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden17
 
Sione KatoaSione Katoa19
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham20
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper21
Jack CoggerJack Cogger22

2 COMMENTS

  2. Kane Evans tackle creeps up a little high and he gets charged with dangerous contact grade 1.
    Angus Crichton blind sides Lewis by hitting him from behind after he passed the ball in a total dog act and gets the same dangerous contact grade 1 charge as Evans.
    Evans grade 1 charge carried 90 points.
    Chritons dog act carried 75 points.
    Crichton gets to play this week and Evans got suspended.
    If Chriton played for any other team he would be sitting out the next 3 weeks.
    Proof positive that the feather dusters are well protected by the NRL and the judiciary.
    FACT!