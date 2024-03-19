2024-03-21T09:00:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2024-03-21T09:00:00Z
BRI
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Taylan May
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|Lindsay Smith
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Daine Laurie
|15
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|16
|Liam Henry
|17
|Luke Garner
|RESERVES
|18
|Soni Luke
|19
|Mavrik Geyer
|20
|Preston Riki
|21
|Paul Alamoti
|22
|Brad Schneider
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|4
|Deine Mariner
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Jock Madden
|7
|Corey Jensen
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Brendan Piakura
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyson Smoothy
|14
|Fletcher Baker
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Martin Taupau
|17
|RESERVES
|Xavier Willison
|18
|Tristan Sailor
|19
|Delouise Hoeter
|20
|Corey Oates
|21
|Jaiyden Hunt
|22
2024-03-22T07:00:00Z
Apollo Projects Stadium
NZW
2024-03-22T07:00:00Z
CBR
|1
|Taine Tuaupiki
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Rocco Berry
|4
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Luke Metcalf
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Mitch Barnett
|11
|Jackson Ford
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Freddy Lussick
|15
|Tom Ale
|16
|Bunty Afoa
|17
|Dylan Walker
|RESERVES
|18
|Adam Pompey
|20
|Jazz Tevaga
|21
|Te Maire Martin
|22
|Jacob Laban
|23
|C. Harris-Tavita
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jordan Rapana
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|3
|Albert Hopoate
|4
|Xavier Savage
|5
|Ethan Strange
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Danny Levi
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Morgan Smithies
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Zac Hosking
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|RESERVES
|James Schiller
|18
|Kaeo Weekes
|19
|Ata Mariota
|20
|Trey Mooney
|21
|Zac Woolford
|22
2024-03-22T09:05:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2024-03-22T09:05:00Z
SOU
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Joseph Suaalii
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Dominic Young
|6
|Sandon Smith
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Naufahu Whyte
|16
|Terrell May
|17
|Angus Crichton
|RESERVES
|18
|Michael Jennings
|19
|Egan Butcher
|20
|Billy Smith
|21
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|22
|Siua Wong
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Jack Wighton
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Taane Milne
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Dean Hawkins
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Davvy Moale
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jacob Host
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Siliva Havili
|14
|Tallis Duncan
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Thomas Burgess
|17
|RESERVES
|Michael Chee-Kam
|18
|Lachlan Ilias
|19
|Shaquai Mitchell
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|Richie Kennar
|22
2024-03-23T04:00:00Z
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN
2024-03-23T04:00:00Z
GLD
|1
|Blake Taaffe
|2
|Blake Wilson
|3
|Jacob Kiraz
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Connor Tracey
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Drew Hutchison
|8
|Max King
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Liam Knight
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|Jaeman Salmon
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Samuel Hughes
|16
|Josh Curran
|17
|Kurtis Morrin
|RESERVES
|19
|Bronson Xerri
|20
|Toby Sexton
|21
|Jake Turpin
|22
|Kitione Kautoga
|23
|Chris Patolo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Keano Kini
|1
|A. Khan-Pereira
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|AJ Brimson
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Chris Randall
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Klese Haas
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sam Verrills
|14
|Isaac Liu
|15
|Erin Clark
|16
|Keenan Palasia
|17
|RESERVES
|Joe Stimson
|18
|H. Smith-Shields
|19
|Jacob Alick
|20
|Thomas Weaver
|21
|Josiah Pahulu
|22
2024-03-23T06:30:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI
2024-03-23T06:30:00Z
NQL
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Zac Lomax
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Jack Bird
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Jack de Belin
|9
|Jesse Marschke
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Jaydn Su'A
|13
|Tom Eisenhuth
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Muhleisen
|15
|Michael Molo
|16
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|17
|Viliami Fifita
|RESERVES
|18
|C. Tuipulotu
|19
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|20
|Mathew Feagai
|21
|Ryan Couchman
|22
|Alec Tuitavake
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Zac Laybutt
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|K. Finefeuiaki
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Griffin Neame
|15
|Sam McIntyre
|16
|Jack Gosiewski
|17
|RESERVES
|Tom Chester
|18
|Thomas Mikaele
|19
|Semi Valemei
|20
|Emarly Bitungane
|21
|Jake Clifford
|22
2024-03-23T08:35:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2024-03-23T08:35:00Z
CRO
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Solomona Faataape
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Junior Tupou
|6
|Lachlan Galvin
|7
|Aidan Sezer
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|David Klemmer
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|John Bateman
|13
|Fonua Pole
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Sullivan
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Alex Twal
|17
|Samuela Fainu
|RESERVES
|18
|Asu Kepaoa
|19
|Jake Simpkin
|20
|Justin Matamua
|21
|Alex Lobb
|22
|Brent Naden
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Oregon Kaufusi
|10
|Jack Williams
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Cameron McInnes
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dale Finucane
|14
|Royce Hunt
|15
|Billy Burns
|16
|Thomas Hazelton
|17
|RESERVES
|Kayal Iro
|18
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|19
|Daniel Atkinson
|20
|Sam Stonestreet
|21
|Jayden Berrell
|22
2024-03-24T05:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2024-03-24T05:05:00Z
MAN
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Morgan Harper
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Blaize Talagi
|5
|Sean Russell
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Joey Lussick
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Bryce Cartwright
|13
|J'maine Hopgood
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Luca Moretti
|15
|Ryan Matterson
|16
|Joe Ofahengaue
|17
|Kelma Tuilagi
|RESERVES
|18
|Ofahiki Ogden
|19
|Wiremu Greig
|20
|Brendan Hands
|21
|Makahesi Makatoa
|22
|Daejarn Asi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Jaxson Paulo
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Josh Aloiai
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ben Trbojevic
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Karl Lawton
|14
|Corey Waddell
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Nathan Brown
|17
|RESERVES
|Jake Arthur
|18
|Tommy Talau
|19
|Aaron Woods
|20
|Brad Parker
|21
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|22
2024-03-24T07:15:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW
2024-03-24T07:15:00Z
MEL
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Tom Jenkins
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Enari Tuala
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Jack Cogger
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|13
|Adam Elliott
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Brailey
|15
|Daniel Saifiti
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Jed Cartwright
|RESERVES
|18
|Brodie Jones
|19
|Will Pryce
|20
|Mat Croker
|21
|Dylan Lucas
|22
|Jackson Hastings
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Nick Meaney
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Jonah Pezet
|6
|Tyran Wishart
|7
|Tui Kamikamica
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Joe Chan
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Trent Loiero
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kane Bradley
|14
|Tepai Moeroa
|15
|Chris Lewis
|16
|Alec MacDonald
|17
|RESERVES
|Grant Anderson
|18
|Aaron Pene
|19
|Jack Howarth
|20
|Marion Seve
|21
|Shawn Blore
|22
NRL LIKE NORMAL INCONSISTENT ON THEIR RULES LUAI I SHOULD BE SUSPENDED
Like John’s said if you tripped back in the day you would get sent off,
If David klemmer or JWH done THIS they would get 3 weeks👎👎👎
(HE TRIPS AND DOES A HIGH SHOT AND GETS LET OFF)
GOOD OLD NRL LOOKING AFTER PANTHERS AGAIN, THIS IS WHY THEY HAVE WON GRAND FINAL 3 YEARS IN A ROW BECAUSE THE NRL LOOK AFTER THEM SO GOOD ITS NOT FUNNY.👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎