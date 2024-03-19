 2024-03-21T09:00:00Z 
    $1.32   PANTHERS TO WIN
 
BRONCOS TO WIN   $3.40    
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2024-03-21T09:00:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLPanthersBroncos
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Taylan MayTaylan May
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
15 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
16 Liam HenryLiam Henry
17 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
 RESERVES
18 Soni LukeSoni Luke
19 Mavrik GeyerMavrik Geyer
20 Preston RikiPreston Riki
21 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
22 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 4
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Jock MaddenJock Madden 7
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy 14
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 17
 RESERVES
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 18
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor 19
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 20
Corey OatesCorey Oates 21
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 22

 2024-03-22T07:00:00Z 
    $1.42   WARRIORS TO WIN
 
RAIDERS TO WIN   $2.85    
Apollo Projects Stadium
NZW   
 2024-03-22T07:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLWarriorsRaiders
1 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
4 R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
11 Jackson FordJackson Ford
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
15 Tom AleTom Ale
16 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
17 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
 RESERVES
18 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
20 Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
21 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
22 Jacob LabanJacob Laban
23 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 3
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 4
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Danny LeviDanny Levi 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 16
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 17
 RESERVES
James SchillerJames Schiller 18
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 19
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 20
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 21
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 22

 2024-03-22T09:05:00Z 
    $1.67   ROOSTERS TO WIN
 
RABBITOHS TO WIN   $2.20    
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2024-03-22T09:05:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLRoostersSouths
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Dominic YoungDominic Young
6 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
16 Terrell MayTerrell May
17 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
 RESERVES
18 Michael JenningsMichael Jennings
19 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
20 Billy SmithBilly Smith
21 Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay
22 Siua WongSiua Wong
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Jack WightonJack Wighton 3
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass 4
Taane MilneTaane Milne 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jacob HostJacob Host 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 14
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 16
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 17
 RESERVES
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 18
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 19
Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell 20
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos 21
Richie KennarRichie Kennar 22

 2024-03-23T04:00:00Z 
    $1.73   BULLDOGS TO WIN
 
TITANS TO WIN   $2.10    
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN   
 2024-03-23T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLBulldogsTitans
1 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
2 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
3 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
8 Max KingMax King
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Liam KnightLiam Knight
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
16 Josh CurranJosh Curran
17 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
 RESERVES
19 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
20 Toby SextonToby Sexton
21 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
22 Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga
23 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Keano KiniKeano Kini 1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Chris RandallChris Randall 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
Klese HaasKlese Haas 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 14
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 15
Erin ClarkErin Clark 16
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 17
 RESERVES
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 18
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 19
Jacob AlickJacob Alick 20
Thomas WeaverThomas Weaver 21
Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu 22

 2024-03-23T06:30:00Z 
    $2.75   DRAGONS TO WIN
 
COWBOYS TO WIN   $1.45    
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI   
 2024-03-23T06:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLDragonsCowboys
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Jack BirdJack Bird
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
9 Jesse MarschkeJesse Marschke
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12 Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor MuhleisenConnor Muhleisen
15 Michael MoloMichael Molo
16 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
17 Viliami FifitaViliami Fifita
 RESERVES
18 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
19 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
20 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
21 Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman
22 Alec TuitavakeAlec Tuitavake
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 15
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 16
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 17
 RESERVES
Tom ChesterTom Chester 18
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 19
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 20
Emarly BitunganeEmarly Bitungane 21
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 22

 2024-03-23T08:35:00Z 
    $3.70   WESTS TIGERS TO WIN
 
SHARKS TO WIN   $1.28    
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2024-03-23T08:35:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLTigersSharks
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Solomona FaataapeSolomona Faataape
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
6 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
7 Aidan SezerAidan Sezer
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 John BatemanJohn Bateman
13 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
15 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
16 Alex TwalAlex Twal
17 Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
 RESERVES
18 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
19 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
20 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
21 Alex LobbAlex Lobb
22 Brent NadenBrent Naden
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 10
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 14
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 15
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 16
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 17
 RESERVES
Kayal IroKayal Iro 18
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 19
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 20
Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet 21
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell 22

 2024-03-24T05:05:00Z 
    $1.85   EELS TO WIN
 
SEA EAGLES TO WIN   $1.95    
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2024-03-24T05:05:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLEelsManly
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
5 Sean RussellSean Russell
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Joey LussickJoey Lussick
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
13 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
 INTERCHANGE
14 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
15 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
16 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
17 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
 RESERVES
18 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
19 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
20 Brendan HandsBrendan Hands
21 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
22 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 17
 RESERVES
Jake ArthurJake Arthur 18
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 19
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 20
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 21
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 22

 2024-03-24T07:15:00Z 
    $1.80   KNIGHTS TO WIN
 
STORM TO WIN   $2.00    
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW   
 2024-03-24T07:15:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLKnightsStorm
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Tom JenkinsTom Jenkins
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
6 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
13 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
15 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
 RESERVES
18 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
19 Will PryceWill Pryce
20 Mat CrokerMat Croker
21 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
22 Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 6
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Joe ChanJoe Chan 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kane BradleyKane Bradley 14
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 15
Chris LewisChris Lewis 16
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 17
 RESERVES
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 18
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 19
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 20
Marion SeveMarion Seve 21
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 22

2 COMMENTS

  2. Like John’s said if you tripped back in the day you would get sent off,

    If David klemmer or JWH done THIS they would get 3 weeks👎👎👎

    (HE TRIPS AND DOES A HIGH SHOT AND GETS LET OFF)
    GOOD OLD NRL LOOKING AFTER PANTHERS AGAIN, THIS IS WHY THEY HAVE WON GRAND FINAL 3 YEARS IN A ROW BECAUSE THE NRL LOOK AFTER THEM SO GOOD ITS NOT FUNNY.👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎