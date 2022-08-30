2022-09-01T09:50:00ZCommBank Stadium
Eels
Storm
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
5 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
15 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
 RESERVES
18 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
19 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
20 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
21 Sean RussellSean Russell
22 Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Marion SeveMarion Seve 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 15
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 16
Chris LewisChris Lewis 17
 RESERVES
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea 18
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 19
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 20
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 21
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 22

2022-09-02T08:00:00ZAccor Stadium
Bulldogs
Sea Eagles
1 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
4 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Max KingMax King
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
13 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay
15 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
16 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
17 T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
 RESERVES
19 Declan CaseyDeclan Casey
20 Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo
21 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
22 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
23 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 4
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 12
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 14
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis 17
 RESERVES
James RoumanosJames Roumanos 18
Zac FultonZac Fulton 19
Jacob SykesJacob Sykes 20
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 21
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 22

2022-09-02T09:55:00ZAllianz Stadium
Roosters
Rabbitohs
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
3 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
16 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
17 Terrell MayTerrell May
 RESERVES
18 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
19 Ben ThomasBen Thomas
20 Kevin NaiqamaKevin Naiqama
21 Oliver GildartOliver Gildart
22 Siua WongSiua Wong
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass 3
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo 4
Taane MilneTaane Milne 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos 14
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 15
Hame SeleHame Sele 16
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 17
 RESERVES
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 18
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 19
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 20
Richie KennarRichie Kennar 21
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 22

2022-09-03T05:00:00ZMt Smart Stadium
Warriors
Titans
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
11 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
12 Josh CurranJosh Curran
13 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
 INTERCHANGE
14 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
15 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
16 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
17 Tom AleTom Ale
 RESERVES
18 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
20 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
21 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
22 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
23 Jackson FreiJackson Frei
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 1
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 5
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Paul TurnerPaul Turner 14
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese 15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 16
Klese HaasKlese Haas 17
 RESERVES
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 18
Tony FrancisTony Francis 19
Toby SextonToby Sexton 20
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 21
Sam LisoneSam Lisone 22

2022-09-03T07:30:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Broncos
1 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
2 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
3 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Tautau MogaTautau Moga
6 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
9 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
12 Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13 Jack BirdJack Bird
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
15 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
16 Jackson FordJackson Ford
17 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
 RESERVES
18 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
19 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
20 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
21 Joshua CoricJoshua Coric
22 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 1
Corey OatesCorey Oates 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 14
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 15
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 16
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 17
 RESERVES
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 18
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 19
Cory PaixCory Paix 20
Ezra MamEzra Mam 21
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 22

2022-09-03T09:35:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Panthers
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
11 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
16 J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
17 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
 RESERVES
18 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
19 Riley PriceRiley Price
20 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
21 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
22 Ben CondonBen Condon
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 3
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 4
Christian CrichtonChristian Crichton 5
Kurt FallsKurt Falls 6
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 7
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 10
Chris SmithChris Smith 11
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker 15
Liam HenryLiam Henry 16
Jack ColeJack Cole 17
 RESERVES
Mavrik GeyerMavrik Geyer 18
Preston RikiPreston Riki 19
Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati 20
Liam MartinLiam Martin 21
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 22

2022-09-04T04:00:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Sharks
1 Tex HoyTex Hoy
2 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 K. MapapalangiKrystian Mapapalangi
5 Dominic YoungDominic Young
6 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
7 Adam CluneAdam Clune
8 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
13 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Chris RandallChris Randall
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17 Jack JohnsJack Johns
 RESERVES
18 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
19 Ben TaltyBen Talty
20 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
21 Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
22 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 1
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 14
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 15
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 16
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 17
 RESERVES
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 18
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 19
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 20
Kayal IroKayal Iro 21
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 22

2022-09-04T06:05:00ZLeichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
Raiders
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 Brent NadenBrent Naden
3 Starford To'aStarford To'a
4 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Jock MaddenJock Madden
8 James TamouJames Tamou
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
11 Tom FreebairnTom Freebairn
12 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
13 Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
15 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
16 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
17 Austin DiasAustin Dias
 RESERVES
18 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
19 Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
20 James RobertsJames Roberts
21 Henry O'KaneHenry O'Kane
22 Brandon TumethBrandon Tumeth
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 16
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 17
 RESERVES
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 18
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 19
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 20
Peter HolaPeter Hola 21
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 22