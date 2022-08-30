2022-09-01T09:50:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Tom Opacic
|5
|Waqa Blake
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Isaiah Papali'i
|13
|Ryan Matterson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Makahesi Makatoa
|15
|Jakob Arthur
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Marata Niukore
|RESERVES
|18
|Ofahiki Ogden
|19
|Bailey Simonsson
|20
|Bryce Cartwright
|21
|Sean Russell
|22
|Ky Rodwell
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Marion Seve
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brandon Smith
|14
|Tui Kamikamica
|15
|Trent Loiero
|16
|Chris Lewis
|17
|RESERVES
|Young Tonumaipea
|18
|Cooper Johns
|19
|Alec MacDonald
|20
|Jordan Grant
|21
|Jack Howarth
|22
2022-09-02T08:00:00Z
|1
|Jake Averillo
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Aaron Schoupp
|4
|Braidon Burns
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Max King
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|13
|Josh Jackson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|15
|Joe Stimson
|16
|Chris Patolo
|17
|T. Pangai Junior
|RESERVES
|19
|Declan Casey
|20
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|21
|Jackson Topine
|22
|Paul Alamoti
|23
|Luke Thompson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|C. Tuipulotu
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Toafofoa Sipley
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Andrew Davey
|12
|Dylan Walker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ben Trbojevic
|14
|Josh Schuster
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Kurt De Luis
|17
|RESERVES
|James Roumanos
|18
|Zac Fulton
|19
|Jacob Sykes
|20
|Jamie Humphreys
|21
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|22
2022-09-02T09:55:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Paul Momirovski
|3
|Drew Hutchison
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Joseph Suaalii
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Matthew Lodge
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Nat Butcher
|13
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Egan Butcher
|16
|Fletcher Baker
|17
|Terrell May
|RESERVES
|18
|Adam Keighran
|19
|Ben Thomas
|20
|Kevin Naiqama
|21
|Oliver Gildart
|22
|Siua Wong
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Isaiah Tass
|3
|Jaxson Paulo
|4
|Taane Milne
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Siliva Havili
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jai Arrow
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Peter Mamouzelos
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Hame Sele
|16
|Michael Chee-Kam
|17
|RESERVES
|Blake Taaffe
|18
|Kodi Nikorima
|19
|Davvy Moale
|20
|Richie Kennar
|21
|Josh Mansour
|22
2022-09-03T05:00:00Z
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Rocco Berry
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|C. Harris-Tavita
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Tohu Harris
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Josh Curran
|13
|Bunty Afoa
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Freddy Lussick
|15
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|16
|Eliesa Katoa
|17
|Tom Ale
|RESERVES
|18
|Jack Murchie
|20
|Daejarn Asi
|21
|Adam Pompey
|22
|Edward Kosi
|23
|Jackson Frei
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jayden Campbell
|1
|Greg Marzhew
|2
|Jojo Fifita
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Corey Thompson
|5
|AJ Brimson
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Sam McIntyre
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Paul Turner
|14
|Herman Ese'ese
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|RESERVES
|Jarrod Wallace
|18
|Tony Francis
|19
|Toby Sexton
|20
|Jamayne Isaako
|21
|Sam Lisone
|22
2022-09-03T07:30:00Z
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Tyrell Sloan
|3
|Mathew Feagai
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Tautau Moga
|6
|Talatau Amone
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Jack de Belin
|9
|Jayden Sullivan
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Josh McGuire
|12
|Jaydn Su'A
|13
|Jack Bird
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|15
|Jaiyden Hunt
|16
|Jackson Ford
|17
|Aaron Woods
|RESERVES
|18
|Jack Gosiewski
|19
|Andrew McCullough
|20
|Poasa Faamausili
|21
|Joshua Coric
|22
|Josh Kerr
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Te Maire Martin
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Delouise Hoeter
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Tyson Gamble
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Billy Walters
|14
|Keenan Palasia
|15
|Corey Jensen
|16
|Zac Hosking
|17
|RESERVES
|Tesi Niu
|18
|Jordan Pereira
|19
|Cory Paix
|20
|Ezra Mam
|21
|Rhys Kennedy
|22
2022-09-03T09:35:00Z
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jordan McLean
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Reuben Cotter
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Tom Gilbert
|16
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|17
|Griffin Neame
|RESERVES
|18
|Brendan Elliot
|19
|Riley Price
|20
|Connelly Lemuelu
|21
|Tom Dearden
|22
|Ben Condon
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Charlie Staines
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Robert Jennings
|3
|Thomas Jenkins
|4
|Christian Crichton
|5
|Kurt Falls
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Lindsay Smith
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|10
|Chris Smith
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Eddie Blacker
|15
|Liam Henry
|16
|Jack Cole
|17
|RESERVES
|Mavrik Geyer
|18
|Preston Riki
|19
|Ativalu Lisati
|20
|Liam Martin
|21
|Jaeman Salmon
|22
2022-09-04T04:00:00Z
|1
|Tex Hoy
|2
|Edrick Lee
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|K. Mapapalangi
|5
|Dominic Young
|6
|Phoenix Crossland
|7
|Adam Clune
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Brodie Jones
|13
|Mat Croker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Chris Randall
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Jack Johns
|RESERVES
|18
|Simi Sasagi
|19
|Ben Talty
|20
|Enari Tuala
|21
|Jirah Momoisea
|22
|Hymel Hunt
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lachlan Miller
|1
|Matt Ikuvalu
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Royce Hunt
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Cameron McInnes
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Teig Wilton
|14
|Braydon Trindall
|15
|Aiden Tolman
|16
|Andrew Fifita
|17
|RESERVES
|Luke Metcalf
|18
|Jesse Colquhoun
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Kayal Iro
|21
|Dale Finucane
|22
2022-09-04T06:05:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|Brent Naden
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Luke Garner
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Jock Madden
|8
|James Tamou
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|Joe Ofahengaue
|11
|Tom Freebairn
|12
|Kelma Tuilagi
|13
|Fa'amanu Brown
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Fonua Pole
|15
|Zane Musgrove
|16
|Tyrone Peachey
|17
|Austin Dias
|RESERVES
|18
|Jacob Liddle
|19
|Junior Pauga
|20
|James Roberts
|21
|Henry O'Kane
|22
|Brandon Tumeth
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Xavier Savage
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Corey Horsburgh
|16
|C. Harawira-Naera
|17
|RESERVES
|Albert Hopoate
|18
|Ata Mariota
|19
|Matt Frawley
|20
|Peter Hola
|21
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|22