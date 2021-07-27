2021-07-29T09:50:00Z
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Josh Morris
|4
|Adam Keighran
|5
|Joseph Manu
|6
|Drew Hutchison
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Isaac Liu
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Lachlan Lam
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Egan Butcher
|17
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|RESERVES
|18
|Ben Marschke
|19
|Fletcher Baker
|20
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|21
|Naufahu Whyte
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Jakob Arthur
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bryce Cartwright
|14
|Shaun Lane
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Will Smith
|17
|RESERVES
|Haze Dunster
|18
|Ray Stone
|19
|Will Penisini
|20
|Joey Lussick
|21
2021-07-30T08:00:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|James Tamou
|11
|Shawn Blore
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Joe Ofahengaue
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Alex Twal
|15
|Tom Amone
|16
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|17
|Michael Chee-Kam
|RESERVES
|18
|Kelma Tuilagi
|19
|Jock Madden
|20
|Zac Cini
|21
|Jake Simpkin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Peta Hiku
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|8
|Taniela Otukolo
|9
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|10
|Eliesa Katoa
|11
|Bayley Sironen
|12
|Josh Curran
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kodi Nikorima
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Kane Evans
|16
|Jazz Tevaga
|17
|RESERVES
|Viliami Vailea
|18
|Edward Kosi
|20
|P. Petterson-Robati
|21
2021-07-30T10:05:00Z
|1
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|Keenan Palasia
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Kobe Hetherington
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Danny Levi
|15
|Rhys Kennedy
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|TC Robati
|RESERVES
|18
|Xavier Willison
|19
|Jesse Arthars
|20
|Albert Kelly
|21
|Xavier Coates
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jake Granville
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Murray Taulagi
|3
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
|Kane Bradley
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Shane Wright
|11
|Mitchell Dunn
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Gilbert
|14
|Heilum Luki
|15
|Coen Hess
|16
|Ben Hampton
|17
|RESERVES
|Lachlan Burr
|18
|Daejarn Asi
|19
|Peter Hola
|20
|Ben Condon
|21
2021-07-31T05:00:00Z
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Corey Norman
|4
|Junior Amone
|5
|Gerard Beale
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Josh Kerr
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Poasa Faamausili
|11
|Billy Burns
|12
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|13
|Tariq Sims
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Adam Clune
|15
|Jaiyden Hunt
|16
|Jackson Ford
|17
|Kaide Ellis
|RESERVES
|18
|Cody Ramsey
|19
|Matthew Dufty
|20
|Jordan Pereira
|21
|Brayden Wiliame
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Josh Mansour
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Jaxson Paulo
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Mark Nicholls
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Blake Taaffe
|14
|Liam Knight
|15
|Patrick Mago
|16
|Jacob Host
|17
|RESERVES
|Taane Milne
|18
|Davvy Moale
|19
|Dean Hawkins
|20
|Braidon Burns
|21
2021-07-31T07:30:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Kurt Mann
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Phoenix Crossland
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Mitch Barnett
|13
|Connor Watson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Sauaso Sue
|15
|David Klemmer
|16
|Josh King
|17
|Brodie Jones
|RESERVES
|18
|Jirah Momoisea
|19
|Simi Sasagi
|20
|Tex Hoy
|21
|Mitchell Pearce
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jordan Rapana
|1
|Harley Smith-Shields
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Semi Valemei
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Sam Williams
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Emre Guler
|10
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Hudson Young
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Matthew Timoko
|15
|Iosia Soliola
|16
|Joseph Tapine
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Frawley
|18
|Ryan James
|19
|Bailey Simonsson
|20
|Dunamis Lui
|21
2021-07-31T09:35:00Z
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|Dean Ieremia
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Aaron Pene
|15
|Tui Kamikamica
|16
|Chris Lewis
|17
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|RESERVES
|18
|Tom Eisenhuth
|19
|Harry Grant
|20
|Jordan Grant
|21
|Isaac Lumelume
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Charlie Staines
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Brent Naden
|4
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|Liam Martin
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Izack Tago
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|J'maine Hopgood
|17
|RESERVES
|Paul Momirovski
|18
|Jaeman Salmon
|19
|Lindsay Smith
|20
|Kurt Falls
|22
2021-08-01T04:00:00Z
|1
|Corey Allan
|2
|Nick Meaney
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|Aaron Schoupp
|5
|Jayden Okunbor
|6
|Jake Averillo
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Jack Hetherington
|9
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|10
|Luke Thompson
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|Josh Jackson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|15
|Dylan Napa
|16
|Ava Seumanufagai
|17
|Matt Doorey
|RESERVES
|19
|Lachlan Lewis
|20
|Joe Stimson
|21
|Chris Patolo
|22
|Falakiko Manu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Greg Marzhew
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Esan Marsters
|4
|Corey Thompson
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Toby Sexton
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Sam Lisone
|15
|Beau Fermor
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17
|RESERVES
|Sam McIntyre
|18
|Sam Stone
|19
|Anthony Don
|20
|Jamal Fogarty
|21
2021-08-01T06:05:00Z
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Will Chambers
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Connor Tracey
|7
|Braydon Trindall
|8
|Aiden Tolman
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Aaron Woods
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Siosifa Talakai
|13
|Toby Rudolf
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Jack Williams
|17
|Andrew Fifita
|RESERVES
|18
|Matt Moylan
|19
|Luke Metcalf
|20
|Billy Magoulias
|21
|Jonaiah Lualua
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Josh Schuster
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Karl Lawton
|15
|Curtis Sironen
|16
|Toafofoa Sipley
|17
|RESERVES
|Moses Suli
|18
|Cade Cust
|19
|Jack Gosiewski
|20
|Kurt De Luis
|21