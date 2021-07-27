2021-07-29T09:50:00ZBB Print Stadium
Roosters
Eels
MATCH CENTRE
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
5 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
6 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
15 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
16 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
17 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
 RESERVES
18 Ben MarschkeBen Marschke
19 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
20 Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa
21 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 14
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 16
Will SmithWill Smith 17
 RESERVES
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 18
Ray StoneRay Stone 19
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 20
Joey LussickJoey Lussick 21

2021-07-30T08:00:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Wests Tigers
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
4 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 James TamouJames Tamou
11 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14 Alex TwalAlex Twal
15 Tom AmoneTom Amone
16 Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins
17 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
 RESERVES
18 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
19 Jock MaddenJock Madden
20 Zac CiniZac Cini
21 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 3
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 6
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 7
Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 8
Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo 9
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 10
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 12
Josh CurranJosh Curran 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Kane EvansKane Evans 16
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 17
 RESERVES
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 18
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 20
P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati 21
 

2021-07-30T10:05:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
6 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7 Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
 INTERCHANGE
14 Danny LeviDanny Levi
15 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 TC RobatiTC Robati
 RESERVES
18 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
19 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
20 Albert KellyAlbert Kelly
21 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 3
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 4
Kane BradleyKane Bradley 5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Shane WrightShane Wright 11
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 14
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 15
Coen HessCoen Hess 16
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 17
 RESERVES
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr 18
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 19
Peter HolaPeter Hola 20
Ben CondonBen Condon 21

2021-07-31T05:00:00ZBrowne Park
Dragons
Rabbitohs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Corey NormanCorey Norman
4 Junior AmoneJunior Amone
5 Gerard BealeGerard Beale
6 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
11 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
12 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
13 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
 INTERCHANGE
14 Adam CluneAdam Clune
15 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
16 Jackson FordJackson Ford
17 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
 RESERVES
18 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
19 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
20 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
21 Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a 12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 13
 INTERCHANGE
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 14
Liam KnightLiam Knight 15
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago 16
Jacob HostJacob Host 17
 RESERVES
Taane MilneTaane Milne 18
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 19
Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins 20
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 21

2021-07-31T07:30:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Knights
Raiders
MATCH CENTRE
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
3 Kurt MannKurt Mann
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
7 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
13 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
15 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
16 Josh KingJosh King
17 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
 RESERVES
18 Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
19 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
20 Tex HoyTex Hoy
21 Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 1
Harley Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Emre GulerEmre Guler 10
Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Hudson YoungHudson Young 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 15
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 16
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 17
 RESERVES
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 18
Ryan JamesRyan James 19
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 20
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 21

2021-07-31T09:35:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Storm
Panthers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
2 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
15 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
16 Chris LewisChris Lewis
17 Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
 RESERVES
18 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
19 Harry GrantHarry Grant
20 Jordan GrantJordan Grant
21 Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 2
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 3
Brent NadenBrent Naden 4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
Liam MartinLiam Martin 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 12
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 13
 INTERCHANGE
Izack TagoIzack Tago 14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 15
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 16
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 17
 RESERVES
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski 18
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 19
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 20
Kurt FallsKurt Falls 22

2021-08-01T04:00:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Bulldogs
Titans
MATCH CENTRE
1 Corey AllanCorey Allan
2 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
5 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
6 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
9 Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
11 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
13 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo
15 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
16 Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai
17 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
 RESERVES
19 Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
20 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
21 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
22 Falakiko ManuFalakiko Manu
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 6
Toby SextonToby Sexton 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 9
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
David FifitaDavid Fifita 12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone 15
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 16
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 17
 RESERVES
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 18
Sam StoneSam Stone 19
Anthony DonAnthony Don 20
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 21

2021-08-01T06:05:00ZMoreton Daily Stadium
Sharks
Sea Eagles
MATCH CENTRE
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Will ChambersWill Chambers
4 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
7 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
8 Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
13 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 INTERCHANGE
14 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
15 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
16 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
17 Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
 RESERVES
18 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
19 Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf
20 Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
21 Jonaiah LualuaJonaiah Lualua
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 15
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen 16
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 17
 RESERVES
Moses SuliMoses Suli 18
Cade CustCade Cust 19
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 20
Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis 21