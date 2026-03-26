The Sydney Roosters are confident Hugo Savala isn't going anywhere, and will play plenty of games for the club across a number of different positions.\n\nSavala, who played in the halves throughout 2025 after injuries crueled the Roosters, has been displaced this year.\n\nSam Walker being fit, and Daly Cherry-Evans' arrival, had Savala considering his options during the pre-season, and while it was never officially announced, the NRL's signing tracker was quietly updated to confirm he has re-signed until the end of 2028, which is what reports during the off-season suggested would happen.\n\nThe utility can play right across the park though, and proved in his first hit out at NRL level for 2026 last night after he came off the bench during the first half when Sam Walker was taken for a concussion test.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396323"]\n\nWhile he has been around the side and is expected to play at lock or in the second-row, he spent time at halfback and in the centres throughout Thursday's game against Manly, which was the Roosters' first win of the year.\n\nCaptain James Tedesco paid credit to Savala's attitude and versatility.\n\n"He's going to play a lot of footy in different positions, and he's shown that versatility in pre-season," Tedesco said during his post-match press conference.\n\n"Guys like him that can play multiple positions, with how the game's going, it's very important.\n\n"Having good attitudes around the group, he adds a lot of value in and around training, and he's going to play a lot of footy for us for sure."\n\nWhile the widely held expectation is that Savala will slot back into the halves next year once Daly Cherry-Evans likely hangs up the boots, it's not a guarantee.\n\nThe Roosters, who will use Sam Walker at number seven for as long as he is with the club, also have talented youngster Tom Rodwell in waiting.\n\nHe could be ready to breakthrough to NRL level next year, which will further displace Savala, and mean he needs a new position.\n\nSavala has played virtually everywhere as he has developed, and could yet do similar at NRL level in the coming years, but he will want some form of security over his role and position within the side.\n\nCherry-Evans also isn't a lock to retire at the end of 2026, but suggested during the week he will not hold back the club's youth by playing on.\n\nCoach Trent Robinson said though that Savala adds plenty to the group in whatever role he is playing.\n\n"There's positive, neutral or negative energy guys that come into groups, and he's on the higher end of the scale when it comes to positive energy," Robinson said.\n\n"He's a sort of, ‘I can do whatever you ask,' type of guy, and he plays with courage as well, and I think we saw that in the second half."\n\nSavala's effort on Thursday likely means he will remain an important part of Robinson's six-man bench going forward, and the revelation he was set to play lock before being required elsewhere could mean that is where he is set to feature.\n\nWhat that means for Connor Watson and the Butcher brothers among others remains to be seen, while the Roosters will also have Victor Radley back on deck from a club imposed suspension in the coming weeks.\n\nThe Roosters have the bye next weekend before clashing with the Cronulla Sharks in Perth on April 11 in Round 6.