Over the next fortnight, Zero Tackle will unveil the next crop of young players coming through the ranks who have yet to play NRL first-grade.

Every NRL star was once just a name on a team sheet, a promising kid waiting for the right moment to shine.

As players age and legends retire, the next generation of the competition's future superstars are slowly making a name for themselves in the lower grades.

In the past 18 months, Blaize Talagi, Lachlan Galvin and Isaiah Iongi are just three players who have earned their debuts and taken the rugby league world by storm...so who's next?

After hours of watching matches from the Harold Matthews Cup to the Mal Meninga Cup to the NSW Cup and QLD Cup competitions, Zero Tackle has compiled a list of the 'Top 100 Young Players Yet to Play in the NRL'.

This list will be updated every three months - four times a year - as players continue to progress through the ranks and make their NRL debuts while others continue to impress at their respective clubs and for their schools.

While some players are more known to fans than others, the list includes quotes from several individuals and players associated with rugby league, as well as which former or current player is the individual's best comparison.

