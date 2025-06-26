Over the next fortnight, Zero Tackle will unveil the next crop of young players coming through the ranks who have yet to play NRL first-grade.
Every NRL star was once just a name on a team sheet, a promising kid waiting for the right moment to shine.
As players age and legends retire, the next generation of the competition's future superstars are slowly making a name for themselves in the lower grades.
In the past 18 months, Blaize Talagi, Lachlan Galvin and Isaiah Iongi are just three players who have earned their debuts and taken the rugby league world by storm...so who's next?
After hours of watching matches from the Harold Matthews Cup to the Mal Meninga Cup to the NSW Cup and QLD Cup competitions, Zero Tackle has compiled a list of the 'Top 100 Young Players Yet to Play in the NRL'.
This list will be updated every three months - four times a year - as players continue to progress through the ranks and make their NRL debuts while others continue to impress at their respective clubs and for their schools.
While some players are more known to fans than others, the list includes quotes from several individuals and players associated with rugby league, as well as which former or current player is the individual's best comparison.
RANKINGS LIST
440-36
40. Mason Kira (North Queensland Cowboys)
Part of the next crop of forwards coming through the Cowboys' system, Mason Kira is a talented back-rower who is currently on the club's development list before being upgraded to the Top 30 roster next season.
Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Kira is a devastating ball-runner and previously spent time contracted with the Melbourne Storm. A graduate of Mountain Creek State High School, he represented the U19s QLD Maroons in 2024.
Age: 20
Team: North Queensland Cowboys
Position: Second-Row
Contract Status: 2026
39. Hayden Buchanan (St George Illawarra Dragons)
A two-time U19s NSW Blues representative, Hayden Buchanan has been impressing club officials at the Dragons since the start of 2024 and has had a remarkable past few seasons which saw him named in the Australian Schoolboys squad and win the Group 7 Premiership.
A highly explosive centre, Shane Flanagan is playing the long game with Buchanan by allowing him to develop in the NSW Cup, in which he has scored three tries and provided five try assists this season.
Age: 19
Team: St George Illawarra Dragons
Position: Centre / Wing
Contract Status: N/A
38. Logan Aoake (Newcastle Knights)
A member of last year's Australian Schoolboy team, Logan Aoake has cemented his spot in the NSW Cup back-line for the Knights this season and hasn't looked out of place.
Mainly featured on the wing, he has scored four tries, made 18 tackle busts and three line-breaks and averaged 120 running metres per match in his ten reserve-grade appearances.
Age: 19
Team: Newcastle Knights
Position: Wing / Centre
Contract Status: N/A
37. Sio Kali (New Zealand Warriors)
Transitioning between the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions, Sio Kali has been regarded as the future of the Warriors and will be part of their long-term back-line heading into the future.
A Point Chevalier Pirates junior and St Paul's College product, he is versatile in a number of positions and played in the two NRL Pre-Season Challenge matches at the beginning of this year.
"Sio Kali, he's a centre and is still very young and he'll take some time but he's looking real good," ex-teammate Dylan Walker told Zero Tackle.
Age: 20
Team: New Zealand Warriors
Position: Centre / Wing / Fullback
Contract Status: 2025
36. Lorenzo Talataina (Parramatta Eels)
The 2025 SG Ball Player of the Year, Lorenzo Talataina, had a tournament to remember in the Under-19s competition which saw him guide the Eels to the Grand Final and has continued his form in the Jersey Flegg Cup.
Able to cut the defence to pieces with his silky skills and footwork, he is also very strong for his size in defence and has been earmarked to be the club's future in the halves with Dylan Brown departing for the Newcastle Knights.
Age: 19
Team: Parramatta Eels
Position: Five-Eighth / Halfback
Contract Status: N/A
