Already attracting the interest of the Melbourne Storm, Perth Bears and St George Illawarra Dragons, another club has reportedly found themselves linked with a move to land Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Although he is contracted with the Titans until the end of the 2033 NRL season, several clauses in his deal mean that he could potentially leave the club as early as the end of 2026 and he recently confirmed that he is on the open market.

Free to speak and negotiate with rival clubs, the 25-year-old is currently in the prime of his playing career and is one of the best players who could be making a club switch within the next 12 months.

Seeking as much as $1.5 million a season, the middle forward who can play in the front-row or at lock has attracted the interest of the Melbourne Storm, Perth Bears and St George Illawarra Dragons in recent months.

RELATED: Big questions loom for Gold Coast Titans over Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

"He'd come with a hefty price... but we'd love to have him at our club again... he'd be a wonderful asset at any club. We will explore it and see where it lands," Storm Chairman Justin Rodski said on SEN 1170 Radio.

Now, there are growing whispers and fears among rival teams that the Sydney Roosters are set to make a play for Fa'asuamaleaui's services, as his future remains in limbo, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Despite having the likes of Lindsay Collins, Naufahu Whyte and Spencer Leniu on their books taking up a significant portion of the salary cap, they are set to lose duo Angus Crichton and Mark Nawaqanitawase at the end of next season to the 15-man code, which will free up some salary cap space.

“I do really want to stay at the Titans, but I want to see things improve around the place and that's (by) winning," he told Code Sports whilst touring England as part of the 2025 Ashes squad in October.

RELATED: Tino's secret meeting with former recruitment boss revealed

"I have tried to do that for five years, to try to win, and there have been a lot of ups and downs. I want to see improvements throughout the whole club and see it heading in a good direction.

‘I love the Titans and I want to win there and change (the club).“I would love to stay but an NRL career is so short. I played three years at the Storm and am going into my sixth season at the Titans – how many more years do I have in me?"