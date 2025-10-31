The Melbourne Storm have confirmed they are open to having Tino Fa'asuamaleaui return to the club at the start of 2027.

It has been a chaotic period in the Victorian capital, with the net result being an enormous amount of salary cap available.

New Zealand international forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona was released to start with, then halfback Jonah Pezet activated a clause allowing him to leave the club.

The Storm then announced on Thursday that Ryan Papenhuyzen had been released from the final year of his contract.

The Storm's immediate pressing concern is the fact they still have (officially, at least), ten spots to fill in their Top 30 for 2026. It's anticipated that Lazarus Vaalepu, Ativalu Lisati and Marion Seve will all re-sign to claim three of those spots, but there is still plenty of work to do for the men in purple's recruitment staff.

Beyond that, November 1 arrives on Saturday, with clubs allowed to commence negotiations for players off-contract at the end of 2026.

One of those is Gold Coast Titans captain and former Melbourne Storm pathways product Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

The prop has become one of the best in the game, and is a walk up starter for both the Kangaroos and Maroons at representative level.

There has been a common discourse in rugby league circles that the Storm are clearing the decks for a crack at the star, with Fa'asuamaleaui holding player options in his deal for 2027 and beyond.

He has indicated he will give the Titans a chance to turn things around, but that he wants to play for a winner and will test his value on the open market.

He is likely to be hit by enormous offers from both the Perth Bears and St George Illawarra Dragons, while the Canterbury Bulldogs have also been linked to his services.

The Storm likely wouldn't need to pay the same as the other clubs though, and, speaking on SEN1170 Radio, chairman Justin Rodksi admitted it's a situation the club will explore.

"He'd come with a hefty price.. but we'd love to have him at our club again.. he'd be a wonderful asset at any club. We will explore it and see where it lands," he said live on air.

The Storm will continue to run with the likes of Josh King and Stefano Utoikamanu in the front row throughout 2026, while Asofa-Solomona's departure, and the likely departure of Tui Kamikamica, means Vaalepu will have an increased role, but there is a feeling after two lost grand finals in a row that Fa'asuamaleaui could be the final piece of the puzzle for the premiership contenders.