The Titans have reached what needs to be a defining moment.\n\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui has once again announced he will test the open market from November 1, and the club faces a simple but critical question.\n\nDo they hand out a third major contract upgrade to keep him, or do they finally draw a line?\n\nTino has previously used clauses in his long-term contract to reopen negotiations, and this latest decision gives him strong leverage. But at what point does loyalty and leadership give way to cold performance reality?\n\nBackground to the saga\nThis is not the first time Fa'asuamaleaui has been at the centre of a contract storm. In 2023, businessman Arthur Laundy made headlines when he reportedly offered Tino shares in one of his pubs in an attempt to entice him to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.\n\nThis was never a formal club offer and was quickly shut down, but it showed just how sought-after the prop forward is across the NRL. The Titans responded at the time by upgrading his deal, committing to a 10-year contract worth around $1.2 million per season. The structure, however, allows Tino to revisit the market from 2027 through player options that keep the club under constant pressure to re-negotiate.\n\nHe's also made it clear that he respects new Titans coach Josh Hannay, having worked with him in the Queensland Origin setup. Publicly, he says he loves the club. But this flexibility in his contract is there for a reason. It allows him to protect his family's future and chase success elsewhere if needed.\n\nPerformance vs perception\nThere's no questioning Tino's personal qualities. He is a high-effort, big-motor forward with genuine leadership credentials. He's represented both Queensland and Australia, and his Samoan heritage gives the club a strong cultural link to one of the fastest-growing fan bases in rugby league.\n\nBut big reputations come with big expectations. Since joining the Titans in 2021, Tino has played:\n\n84 games with a record of 26 wins and 58 losses, a win rate of 31%.\n\nThe Titans overall record in that time is 39 wins and 81 losses for a total of 32.5%\nThat rate is slightly higher than the win rate when he plays. That's not the trend you want for a million-dollar marquee forward.\n\nThe salary cap squeeze\nThis is where opinions from across the game come into play. Phil Gould has openly questioned whether Tino is worth $1.2 million a year, let alone the $1.5 to $2 million some rival clubs might reportedly offer.\n\nGould has argued that while props are crucial to a team's structure, they don't often dictate the scoreboard. Overpaying them can destabilise a roster and limit recruitment flexibility. Tino's serious knee injury in 2024 and his Origin commitments have also reduced his on-field availability.\n\nThis isn't about effort. Tino gives everything. But results matter. When your highest-paid forward has a team win rate lower than the club's average, that investment has to be questioned.\n\nBeyond the player\nThis decision isn't just about Tino. It's about what the Titans want to be.\n\nIf they keep upgrading his deal, they risk letting one player dictate their salary cap strategy. If they hold firm, they risk losing a cultural leader and fan favourite.\n\nBut the Titans must also invest in their pathway systems, local juniors, and Polynesian and Māori engagement. When the New Zealand Warriors visit, their fans often outnumber the Titans' home crowd. That should be a wake-up call.\n\nTino can be a part of that identity, but he can't be the entire plan.\n\nThe way forward\nThe Titans should keep Tino, but they should do it smartly.\n\n1. No more blank cheque upgrades. The club should not outbid itself just to retain him.\n2. Introduce performance triggers and shorter deals. Tie future upgrades to availability, leadership and results.\n3. Build the forward pack around him, not on him. Depth matters more than one star.\n4. Leverage his cultural influence to grow the fan base, not just the payroll.\n5. Keep control of the salary cap. One player cannot define the direction of the club.\n\nFinal word\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui is one of the best front-rowers in the game. But the Titans have not won enough with him in their lineup to justify endless contract upgrades. His leadership is real. His effort is unquestionable. But the results tell their own story.\n\nThis is a pivotal moment for the club. Do they keep paying top dollar and hope for a turnaround, or do they take control of their own future?\n\nThat decision will say more about the Titans' ambition than any press conference ever could.