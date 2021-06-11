Newcastle have been unsuccessful in their efforts to land a release from the Broncos for the services of Matt Lodge, per The Daily Telegraph.

The idea of Lodge joining the Knights has been talked about for a while, as Newcastle believe the prop would be a great addition to their depleted side.

Now the Broncos will continue paying Lodge to his $800,000-a-year contract, with the 26-year-old able to stay at the club till 2024.

Newcastle chief executive Phil Gardner made it his prerogative to clear the prop to join Newcastle’s injury ridden side, however that is far from likely to happen now.

The Newcastle Knights have been absolutely smashed with injuries.

Mitchell Pearce (Pectoral), Hymel Hunt (Hamstring), David Klemmer (Suspension), Kalyn Ponga (Groin), Tyson Frizell (Ankle), Edrick Lee (Foot) and Chris Randall (Wrist) are all set to miss this weekend’s clash with South Sydney.

For now, Lodge’s only priority is with the Broncos’ next game coming up this weekend in Canberra. The battling Broncos will have a fighting chance against a weak Raiders side sitting at 13th this Saturday.

That game shapes as a key matchup in the dummy-halves, with the Broncos reportedly ramping up their efforts to land Raiders hooker Josh Hodgson.

Jake Turpin will be hoping to impressive and cement his place at rake under Kevin Walters, who is eyeing Hodgson’s signature.

The 31-year-old remains signed to the Green Machine for 2022, but Triple M’s Brent Read reports murmurs between the two parties are persistent.

“The rumours about Josh won’t go away,” Read said.

“It’s one of those that will get some traction in the next week or two. As far as I know Brisbane haven’t approached Canberra about Hodgson.

“I’m not sure if they have approached him personally.

“I think they’re close to making a call on that. The issue is he is on big money next year and Brisbane will have to give him an extension. I don’t think Canberra have any appetite to chip in any money.

“They need experience in their spine and they’ve done that with Adam Reynolds. Hodgson is a leader and that club needs those guys at the moment, so it makes sense.”