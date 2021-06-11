SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 02: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos is tackled during the round 21 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on August 2, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Newcastle have been unsuccessful in their efforts to land a release from the Broncos for the services of Matt Lodge, per The Daily Telegraph

The idea of Lodge joining the Knights has been talked about for a while, as Newcastle believe the prop would be a great addition to their depleted side.

Now the Broncos will continue paying Lodge to his $800,000-a-year contract, with the 26-year-old able to stay at the club till 2024.

Newcastle chief executive Phil Gardner made it his prerogative to clear the prop to join Newcastle’s injury ridden side, however that is far from likely to happen now.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 08: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos looks on during the round one NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Brisbane Broncos at UOW Jubilee Oval on March 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Newcastle Knights have been absolutely smashed with injuries.

Mitchell Pearce (Pectoral), Hymel Hunt (Hamstring), David Klemmer (Suspension), Kalyn Ponga (Groin), Tyson Frizell (Ankle), Edrick Lee (Foot) and Chris Randall (Wrist) are all set to miss this weekend’s clash with South Sydney.

For now, Lodge’s only priority is with the Broncos’ next game coming up this weekend in Canberra. The battling Broncos will have a fighting chance against a weak Raiders side sitting at 13th this Saturday.

That game shapes as a key matchup in the dummy-halves, with the Broncos reportedly ramping up their efforts to land Raiders hooker Josh Hodgson.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – AUGUST 02: Josh Hodgson of the Raiders runs the ball during the round 20 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Canberra Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium on August 02, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Jake Turpin will be hoping to impressive and cement his place at rake under Kevin Walters, who is eyeing Hodgson’s signature.

The 31-year-old remains signed to the Green Machine for 2022, but Triple M’s Brent Read reports murmurs between the two parties are persistent.

“The rumours about Josh won’t go away,” Read said.

“It’s one of those that will get some traction in the next week or two. As far as I know Brisbane haven’t approached Canberra about Hodgson.

“I’m not sure if they have approached him personally.

“I think they’re close to making a call on that. The issue is he is on big money next year and Brisbane will have to give him an extension. I don’t think Canberra have any appetite to chip in any money.

“They need experience in their spine and they’ve done that with Adam Reynolds. Hodgson is a leader and that club needs those guys at the moment, so it makes sense.”