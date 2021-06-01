Yet another club has entered the race for in-demand Storm fullback Nicho Hynes, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that the Warriors have offered a three-year, $1.5 million deal to the 24-year-old.

Hynes has been in career best form in 2021 but remains without a contract for 2022 which has attracted the interest of several rival clubs, including the Raiders, Sharks, Dragons, Broncos and now the Warriors.

The contract offer from the Warriors comes just days after Hynes was reportedly spotted at a meeting with incoming Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

He's having a purple patch. All the stats: — Melbourne Storm 🏆 (@storm) May 30, 2021

Melbourne have been honest in their desire to keep the young star, but have conceded that they may not be able to offer him a starting spot when regulars Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen return.

“He is a talented player, he has a got a good head for the game, he has a good skillset as well, he is a skilful player without a doubt. I probably didn’t see the amount of involvements that he has been having in all these games and he continues to have it week in, week out.” Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said following the Storm’s comprehensive Round 12 win over the Broncos.

“We really want to keep him without a doubt … it all depends what Nicho wants out of his footy career at this time and next year.”

Aside from the meeting with Cronulla, Fox Sports have reported that Brisbane have also offered a three-year deal to Hynes, worth around $1 million.

NICHO HYNES

Five-eighth Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 1.2

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 26.4

Kick Metres

Hynes looks unlikely to remain at Melbourne beyond the 2021 season as offers begin stack up. In just six weeks Haynes has managed 11 try assists, now commanding a price tag above $1 million for his services.

The emerging star is yet to publicly make a decision on his future.