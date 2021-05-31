Off-contract Storm fullback Nicho Hynes has reportedly been spotted meeting with incoming Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, Hynes – accompanied by his manager and dad – met with Fitzgibbon at the Kincumber Hotel over the weekend.

The meeting would suggest the Sharks are the latest club to enter their interest in Hynes, who is also reportedly on the radar of the Dragons, Broncos and Raiders.

The timing of the meeting comes at a peculiar slot, with Cronulla announcing the re-signing of fullback Will Kennedy to a new deal until the end of the 2023 season last week.

The Sharks will cut ties with 2022 Cowboy Chad Townsend at season’s end, with a potential slot in the halves perhaps on offer for Hynes should he defect to the Shire.

Fitzgibbon could look to move Kennedy to a wider role in hope of placing Hynes at the back of his squad.

Hynes has flourished in the No.1 jumper at Melbourne in the absence of the injured Ryan Papenhuyzen and has also shown promising glimpses in the halves as a versatile reinforcement for coach Craig Bellamy.

Cronulla are unlikely to retain the services of off-contract halfback Shaun Johnson, with Fitzgibbon tipped to give the Sharks’ spine a major facelift as Cameron McInnes joins the club from next year.

Several other senior players at the Sharks are facing either a cheaper deal or exit for the 2022 season, with Josh Dugan, Matt Moylan and Aaron Woods unsigned past 2021.