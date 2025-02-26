Months after announcing his retirement at the end of 2024, Jarrod Wallace has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career and return to the field.

Retiring after 13 seasons and 212 matches in the NRL, Wallace will come out of retirement after signing with the Currumbin Eagles in the Rugby League Gold Coast (RLGC) competition.

Linking up with former teammate and New Zealand Kiwis international Kevin Proctor, the front-rower featured for the Brisbane Broncos (2012-16), Gold Coast Titans (2017-22) and The Dolphins (2023-24) after debuting in 2012.

He also spent half a season overseas in the Super League for the Catalans Dragons and made six appearances in the State of Origin arena for the QLD Maroons during a three-year period from 2017 to 2019.

"To the coaches, staff, trainers, managers, and fans, words do no justice for the appreciation I have for every individual," Wallace shared on social media at the end of October.

"To the men that have made my career, playing with or against, you will never understand how truly grateful I am to you because you pushed me everyday to be better and you made it one hell of a ride.

"To my children, I hope I made you proud. Because on many days you were the reason I got out of bed, no matter how busted my body was, I did it because I saw how much it put a smile on your faces.

"To my family and friends, you are the best and I will always love and appreciate you for being there when I need a shoulder to lean on."