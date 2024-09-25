Josh Addo-Carr's career as a member of the Canterbury Bulldogs could soon end, as he is reportedly expected to be granted formal permission to speak with rival clubs.

Linked with an exit from the club as early as last week, many journalists and pundits believe that the $550,000-a-season winger could be on the lookout for a new team as early as the end of this week and before the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2025 season.

Now, according to reports from News Corp, Addo-Carr is expected to be granted formal permission to talk with rival teams and test the open market.

It is understood that if he can secure a long-term contract with another club, the Bulldogs are unlikely to stand in his way and he could be cut by the team for the 2025 NRL season.

Contracted for a further 12 months, the winger's future has been in doubt since failing two roadside drug tests and receiving a breach notice from the NRL.

While nothing is yet confirmed, the NSW and Australian representative winger, the Bulldogs are unlikely to offer him a new deal beyond 2025 and his agent Mario Tartak met with Phil Gould last Friday to discuss his future.

According to News Corp, the St George Illawarra Dragons offered a player swap for Addo-Carr involving Mikaele Ravalawa for next season, but the Bulldogs subsequently rejected the offer.

It is no surprise that the potential swap deal was rejected, considering Ravalawa is on the outs of the Dragons and is likely to find himself without a club sooner rather than later - he has been linked with an exit as early as July after being dropped down to the NSW Cup.

The Bulldogs also don't need another outside back on their books, as they have Blake Wilson, Jonathan Sua, Blake Taaffe, Joash Papalii, and Eli Clark waiting in the wings to be called up.

While the Dragons were reportedly unsuccessful in the hunt for Addo-Carr, he is likely to gain more interest in the coming weeks in the lead-up to November 1 when he is free to speak with rival teams.

Speaking on Freddy and The Eighth, Andrew Johns believes that Addo-Carr will find himself at the South Sydney Rabbitohs under Wayne Bennett if he is released from the remainder of his contract at the Bulldogs.

"It's hard to think who needs wingers," Johns said.

"I'd like to see him go to South Sydney under Wayne. Their outside backs are Taane Milne, Tyrone Munro and Alex Johnston - but he ruptured his Achilles.

"I think he would fit in with the Indigenous [community]. It would be nice to see him go to the Bunnies, he'd be a really good fit."