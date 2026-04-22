Nathan Cleary has taken back the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP a quarter of the way through the 2026 NRL season, but there were a host of perfectly rated players who have jumped into the top ten during a weekend of movers and shakers.

Cleary managed 15 votes during Penrith's win over the Dolphins in Darwin, but it was Jackson Ford, who is up to third, Latrell Mitchell (fifth), Tolutau Koula (seventh) and James Tedesco (eighth) who impressed.

Simi Sasagoi was also rated as perfect and sits in 12th spot.

For Ford, Tedesco and Sasagi it was a second week in a row they were handed a perfect 20 votes.

Elsewhere, Herbie Farnworth, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Xavier Willison, Adam Reynolds, Will Penisini and Junior Paulo were all rated as best on ground by at least one judge.

With Scott Drinkwater failing to poll, Cleary was able to jump back into first place, but it's tight at the top. Just three votes separate the duo, while Jackson Ford is another two votes away, and only 31 votes separate first through to tenth place.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 6 votes.

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Sea Eagles WON BY 32 POINTS QLD Country Bank NQL 6 FT 38 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 4 POINTS GIO Stadium CBR 26 FT 22 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 1 POINTS TIO Stadium DOL 22 FT 23 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 8 POINTS Go Media Stadium NZW 28 FT 20 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Rabbitohs WON BY 18 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 30 FT 12 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Broncos WON BY 1 POINTS Campbelltown WST 20 FT 21 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 14 POINTS Allianz Stadium SYD 38 FT 24 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Eels WON BY 18 POINTS CommBank Stadium PAR 38 FT 20 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

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