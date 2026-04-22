Nathan Cleary has taken back the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP a quarter of the way through the 2026 NRL season, but there were a host of perfectly rated players who have jumped into the top ten during a weekend of movers and shakers.
Cleary managed 15 votes during Penrith's win over the Dolphins in Darwin, but it was Jackson Ford, who is up to third, Latrell Mitchell (fifth), Tolutau Koula (seventh) and James Tedesco (eighth) who impressed.
Simi Sasagoi was also rated as perfect and sits in 12th spot.
For Ford, Tedesco and Sasagi it was a second week in a row they were handed a perfect 20 votes.
Elsewhere, Herbie Farnworth, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Xavier Willison, Adam Reynolds, Will Penisini and Junior Paulo were all rated as best on ground by at least one judge.
With Scott Drinkwater failing to poll, Cleary was able to jump back into first place, but it's tight at the top. Just three votes separate the duo, while Jackson Ford is another two votes away, and only 31 votes separate first through to tenth place.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are the Round 6 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Lehi Hopoate
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|2
|Jamal Fogarty
|Taniela Paseka
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|1
|Kobe Hetherington
|Kobe Hetherington
|Corey Waddell
|Kobe Hetherington
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|Simi Sasagi
|4
|Jahrome Hughes
|Ethan Strange
|Jahrome Hughes
|Hudson Young
|3
|Hudson Young
|Jahrome Hughes
|Hudson Young
|Sua Fa'alogo
|2
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Ethan Strange
|1
|Ethan Strange
|Hudson Young
|Ethan Strange
|Jahrome Hughes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Herbie Farnworth
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|3
|Nathan Cleary
|Herbie Farnworth
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|Isaah Yeo
|Thomas Jenkins
|Thomas Jenkins
|1
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Isaiya Katoa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|4
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|3
|James Fisher-Harris
|Phillip Sami
|Mitchell Barnett
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Mitchell Barnett
|James Fisher-Harris
|Mitchell Barnett
|1
|Erin Clark
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Siale Faeamani
|Erin Clark
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|3
|Brandon Smith
|Tallis Duncan
|Brandon Smith
|Tallis Duncan
|2
|Toby Couchman
|Brandon Smith
|Tallis Duncan
|Toby Couchman
|1
|Tallis Duncan
|Toby Couchman
|Toby Couchman
|Brandon Smith
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Xavier Willison
|Adam Reynolds
|Xavier Willison
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|Terrell May
|Xavier Willison
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|3
|Ben Talty
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Reynolds
|Xavier Willison
|2
|Adam Reynolds
|Terrell May
|Sunia Turuva
|Ben Talty
|1
|Samuela Fainu
|Samuela Fainu
|Samuela Fainu
|Sunia Turuva
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Fletcher Hunt
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|3
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Fletcher Hunt
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|2
|Fletcher Hunt
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|1
|Sam Walker
|Nat Butcher
|Sandon Smith
|Fletcher Hunt
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Will Penisini
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Will Penisini
|4
|Junior Paulo
|Will Penisini
|Bronson Xerri
|Junior Paulo
|3
|Matt Burton
|Bronson Xerri
|Will Penisini
|Matt Burton
|2
|Mitchell Moses
|Ronald Volkman
|Ronald Volkman
|Bronson Xerri
|1
|Bronson Xerri
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Ronald Volkman
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Nathan
Cleary
|15
|80
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|77
|3
|Jackson
Ford
|20
|75
|4
|Thomas
Jenkins
|6
|65
|5
|Latrell
Mitchell
|20
|64
|6
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|62
|7
|Tolutau
Koula
|20
|60
|8
|James
Tedesco
|20
|58
|9
|Tanah
Boyd
|0
|57
|10
|Dominic
Young
|0
|49