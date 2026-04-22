The Perth Bears are continuing to build an impressive roster for their inaugural season in 2026, signing Easter Monday superstar Apa Twidle on a three-year deal.

The youngster outside will leave the Parramatta Eels, with the Daily Telegraph revealing Mal Meninga has poached the star to join his side in the west until the end of 2029.

Twidle made his NRL debut when winger Bailey Simonssen was injured in their Easter Monday thriller against the Wests Tigers, being selected off the six-man bench and thrusted into the action.

Miraculously, Twidle scored on his first touch of an NRL steeden after 30 seconds, then backed it up with a second try minutes later.

Although the rookie damaged his AC joint scoring his first try, sidelining him since the Tigers clash.

Twidle and his mother shared an emotional moment after the match, when Twidle revealed on Easter Monday that he told her not to come over and watch him, but came anyway and saw him make his NRL debut.

"I messaged my mum at the start of the week that i was in the 19," Twidle said post-game.

"She said, 'Do you want me to come over?' I said, 'Nah, don't worry about, don't waste your money, probably not gonna get on.'

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"I was ready though, but I told her, 'Don't waste your money, ill get my opportunity another time if I don't.'

"Aunties were telling her to get her backside over here, go and watch him.

"She booked a flight last night,a and came this morning."

Meninga and the Bears coaching staff clearly have large wraps on the 21-year-old, who, just after 26-minutes of game-time, has secured a three-year deal.

Twidle also fielded offers from the Bulldogs and Dolphins, with the Daily Telegraph also revealing the Eels could only offer a $80,000 development deal, inciting Twidle to explore his options elsewhere.

The youngster's remarkable versatility, which can see him play anywhere from fullback to halfback, was a significant green tick for Meninga to have him relocate to Perth.

It may see Twidle push for a starting outside back spot in the Bears lineup, and with the side yet to sign a hooker, it could see Tyran Wishart play dummy half with Twidle slot in at five-eighth.

The New-Zealand born player has been a mainstay star at NSW Cup level, and in the past year, has recorded 12 tries in 21 matches for the Eels' reserve grade side.

He will join Meninga and the rest of the Bears squad when they commence preseason training in November this year.