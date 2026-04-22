The Canberra Raiders have copped another injury blow ahead of their clash with the Wests Tigers, with breakout star Simi Sasagi suffering a hamstring injury.

Sasagi has been one of Canberra's best over the opening six weeks of the campaign, taking a surprise centre spot from Matt Timoko to open the campaign and not relinquishing it.

Ricky Stuart suggested early on that he would at some point revert to the bench or a second-row position, but the Knights' junior's form in the centres has been so strong that it hasn't come close to reality yet.

Savelio Tamale last week made way from the 17 for the return of Timoko, with Sasagi's form forcing Sebastian Kris to the wing.

According to The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne though, Sasagi has been ruled out of the Tigers clash with a hamstring injury.

The club is hopeful he will only miss a single week.

Big blow for Raiders with Simi Sasagi ruled out with a hamstring injury. Hopefully back next week… #nrl — David Polkinghorne (@Super_Couch) April 21, 2026

It's unclear exactly when Sasagi picked up the injury, however, Canberra named an exceptionally small six-man bench for the game with the Tigers.

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Daine Laurie, Chevvy Stewart and Savelio Tamale were all named, and it could be that Ricky Stuart was expecting to lose Sasagi. Whether Laurie plays or Tamale earns a recall remains to be seen, with Jake Clydsdale - in jersey 22 - then the most likely player to slot onto the bench in the vacant spot.

Laurie is a fullback and five-eighth, but spent time during his previous stint at the Panthers in the outside backs, becoming a utility fix-it option for Ivan Cleary.

Tamale meanwhile was axed last week on his own request, wanting to recapture form and confidence in reserve grade. He has had just one game in reserve grade and could be looking for more time before he is called back into the top grade.

The ex-Dragon was excellent in 2025, but has struggled for form during 2026 as the Raiders got their season off to a shaky start.

Canberra have won three of seven games now after their slow start, with their last start coming in the shape of a surprise win over the battling Melbourne Storm.