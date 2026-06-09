The Dolphins have confirmed Trai Fuller is not going anywhere, with the fullback re-signing through to the end of 2027.

The fullback has been with the NRL club since 2023 when he locked up a train and trial deal, and has gone on to play 19 NRL games. He was with the Dolphins prior to that at QLD Cup level.

Now 29 years of age, the 2023 debutant has missed time with injuries, but also been caught behind Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and the Dolphins' stacked backline.

It led to plenty of suggestions he was going to leave the club early.

It was believed earlier this year he had a clause in his deal allowing him to exit for a certain contract valuation, but he turned down the St George Illawarra Dragons over their refusal to offer a second year.

The Perth Bears and other clubs, both in Australia and England, were understood to be interested.

That has gone sideways now though, with the Dolphins confirming he will remain at Redcliffe for another year, providing the club elite fullback depth.

“There is no doubting that Trai is a real ‘fan favourite' for the Dolphins,” the club's CEO Terry Reader said.

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“To have a player of his skill to call on underlines the great depth we have at the club – his value to us this week against the Roosters is a perfect case in point.

“We are very pleased Trai has committed to another season at the club as we see him as a valuable piece of our roster.”

Fuller, who has played for both the Prime Minister's XIII and Indigenous All Stars, will be free to negotiate again with rival clubs for 2028 from November 1, and he could well be a target for the new PNG Chiefs franchise who have already locked up Alex Johnston, Jarome Luai, Connor Watson and English prop Matty Lees for their inaugural season.