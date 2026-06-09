The Newcastle Knights have confirmed second-rower Jermaine McEwen will be suspended for one match after a low-range drink driving offence.

The young forward, who has been a revelation in the NRL since his debut last year, will miss this weekend's match with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The club confirmed they have completed an internal disciplinary process over the incident, which occurred on May 22, 2026, resulting in McEwen charged by NSW Police for drive with low range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) offence.

McEwen, who was issued a show cause notice by the club in the wake of the incident, has also been fined $5000 although it will be suspended for the next year on the condition that no further breach of the NRL code of conduct occurs.

The second-rower said he was "deeply ashamed" by the incident.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions on 22 May 2026. There is no justification for what I did, getting behind the wheel with alcohol in my system was irresponsible, dangerous, and completely beneath the standards I hold myself to as a person and as a professional footballer," he said in a club issues statement.

“I am fully aware of the trust the Newcastle Knights have placed in me, and I let the Club, my teammates, and everyone who supports this team down.

“The NRL is a privilege, and I do not take lightly the responsibility that comes with it.

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"I offer my unreserved apology to the Club and to all stakeholders who have been affected by the reputational harm caused by my behaviour.

"I am committed to making this right, through my conduct, my professionalism, and my actions going forward.”

The NRL's integrity unit have been kept aware of the incident at all times, but are unlikely to issue any further sanction over the low-range offence.

Knights director of football Chris James said the process regarding the incident aftermath has been difficult, but issued a strong edict around the club's standards.

“Jermaine is a young man we care deeply about, and this has been a difficult process for everyone involved,” James said.

“We have been transparent and thorough throughout, and Jermaine has been cooperative and accepted full responsibility for his actions. That speaks to his character and we respect that.

“At the same time, the standards we hold ourselves to as a club are non-negotiable.

"Our players carry the weight of this community every time they pull on that jersey, and the way we conduct ourselves off the field matters just as much as what we do on it.

“Jermaine has a big future ahead of him here at the Knights. This is a lesson learned, and we will support him every step of the way as he moves forward.”